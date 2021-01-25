Drive-by parade held for WWII veteran turning 100

A World War II veteran from Media celebrated his 100th birthday in style Monday.

Otis Evans was in the Navy for 20 years. Police, fire and EMS vehicles celebrated his big day in front of the Sterling Nursing Home as Evans waved from the window.

"One hundred years, he's seen a whole lot, done a whole lot, been to a whole lot of places. What a blessing to to have a chance to celebrate 100 years," his son Mike Evans said.

Evan's son added that he felt so happy to see people take time out of their day to honor his father.

