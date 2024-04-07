WrestleMania 40: Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson make surprise appearance to pumped up crowd

article

It was an Eagles take over at WrestleMania, and fans couldn't have been more shocked - and excited!

Philadelphia legend Jason Kelce made his WWE debut alongside Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson at Lincoln Financial Field Saturday night.

However, the iconic duo concealed their identities in Eagles-themed masks as they claimed yet another victory.

Related article

Joining forces with Rey Mysterio and Andrade, the unstoppable team took down Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.

Following the match, Kelce and Johnson revealed themselves to a roaring Philadelphia crowd.

Is a stint in the WWE up next for the retired football star?