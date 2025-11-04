WWII hero Lt. Gerard Melofchik laid to rest 80 years after his death in action

The Brief Lt. Gerard Melofchik, a World War II hero, was finally laid to rest in Bucks County. His remains were identified through DNA, bringing closure to his family. The memorial service included military honors and a special tribute from Hershey.



A World War II hero, Lt. Gerard Melofchik, has finally been laid to rest in Bucks County, more than 80 years after his death in action.

Lt. Melofchik's journey home

The remains of 1st Lt. Gerard Melofchik were laid to rest at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, surrounded by over 50 family members. Lt. Melofchik was a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Forces, killed in action on Aug. 1, 1944, in France. His family never forgot him, and after years of waiting, they finally brought him home.

Lt. Melofchik was piloting a B-17G "Flying Fortress" when it was hit by anti-aircraft fire. His aircraft collided with another and crashed in France.

He was officially accounted for on June 24 after efforts by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and Middle Tennessee State University.

What they're saying:

"It was incredible walking into their home and seeing a binder with news clippings from years and years," said Captain Rebecca Butler, a Casualty Assistance Officer. Jeffrey Melofchik, his nephew, shared, "I think they really needed the closure they didn’t have."

Honoring a hero

The memorial service was filled with military honors and personal touches, including a tribute from Hershey.

State Sen. Frank Farry highlighted the significance of Hershey's involvement, noting Lt. Melofchik's desire for Hershey's bars during his service.

The family was presented with a 5-pound Hershey's chocolate bar in his memory.

Lt. Melofchik's story is a reminder of the sacrifices made by veterans for our freedoms.

"Think about the sacrifice he made, and all of our veterans made," said Farry, emphasizing the importance of honoring those who served.