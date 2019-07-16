WWII nurse celebrates 100th birthday
article
LAS VEGAS - A World War II veteran is celebrating a special milestone.
Virginia "Ginny" Wells marked her 100th birthday with family, friends, and fellow veterans.
She served as a nurse during the war, working in a psychiatric hospital, helping soldiers returning from the South Pacific.
Wells has lost her vision and most of her hearing, but that hasn't slowed her down.
"She still has a great sense of humor," said Richard Wells, her son.
Wells said the key to reaching 100 is having a positive attitude.
WAGA reported this story from Atlanta.
Advertisement