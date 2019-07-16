WWII nurse celebrates 100th birthday

article

A World War II veteran is celebrating a special milestone.

Virginia "Ginny" Wells marked her 100th birthday with family, friends, and fellow veterans.

She served as a nurse during the war, working in a psychiatric hospital, helping soldiers returning from the South Pacific.

Wells has lost her vision and most of her hearing, but that hasn't slowed her down.

"She still has a great sense of humor," said Richard Wells, her son.

Wells said the key to reaching 100 is having a positive attitude.

WAGA reported this story from Atlanta.