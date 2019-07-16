Expand / Collapse search

WWII nurse celebrates 100th birthday

Published 
National News
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

LAS VEGAS - A World War II veteran is celebrating a special milestone. 

Virginia "Ginny" Wells marked her 100th birthday with family, friends, and fellow veterans. 

She served as a nurse during the war, working in a psychiatric hospital, helping soldiers returning from the South Pacific. 

Wells has lost her vision and most of her hearing, but that hasn't slowed her down. 

"She still has a great sense of humor," said Richard Wells, her son. 

Wells said the key to reaching 100 is having a positive attitude. 

WAGA reported this story from Atlanta. 