Yardley man sentenced for 'politically motivated' harassment, stalking

Alaric Dalberg, 64, was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to a series of "politically motivated" harassment and stalking incidents in Lower Makefield Township. The investigation revealed that Dalberg repeatedly threw screws and nails at a local supermarket employee's car and parking space. Dalberg also reportedly scattered nails and screws in the driveways of multiple Lower Makefield residents whose properties displayed pro-Trump signs.



Alaric Dalberg, 64, was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to a series of "politically motivated" harassment and stalking incidents in Lower Makefield Township, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Dalberg was specifically sentenced on stalking, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief charges. He's reportedly set to serve two to 23 months at the Bucks County Correctional Facility, where he'll also begin to serve a 36-month probation period, concurrently.

Dalberg's charges stem from a number of incidents that occurred between October 2024 and February 2025. The district attorney's office says that Dalberg targeted multiple people.

The investigation revealed that Dalberg repeatedly threw screws and nails at a local supermarket employee's car and parking space after having a political disagreement with them. He also reportedly scattered nails and screws in the driveways of multiple Lower Makefield residents whose properties displayed pro-Trump signs.

Dalberg was identified through surveillance video, prosecutors say. Matching nails were recovered from his vehicle, and he admitted to investigators that he had been storing them specifically for this purpose.

In addition to jail time, Dalberg will have to pay a $1,000 fine, complete 100 hours of "non-political" community service and have to pay full restitution for damages caused. He's also been barred from contacting the supermarket employee.

‘[C]ompletely, unequivocally unacceptable’

"I commend the investigative and prosecutorial team on this case," District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said in a statement. "It is plain and simple, we will not tolerate politically motivated violence or threats of violence, ever.

"People who think they are justified in engaging in criminal activity because the ends justify the means will have a dose of reality if they choose to engage in crimes in Bucks County," she added.

"It was not an aberration," Judge Bateman, who sentenced Dalberg, said in a statement. "Just because you disagree with their political views or personal views, do you decide to victimize them? It’s completely, unequivocally unacceptable to me."