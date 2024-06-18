Expand / Collapse search
YMCA child sex assault: $5k reward offered for person of interest as new photos released

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 18, 2024 11:17am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

WILMINGTON, Del. - Police in New Castle County have released new photos in the investigation of a child being sexually assaulted at a YMCA pool last week.

A person of interest is being sought in connection to the incident that happened at the Hanby Outdoor Center on June 13.

Police say the sexual assault involved a child under the age of 12, but have yet to release further details.

On Tuesday, police released additional photos showing the person of interest in two different sets of clothing.

A $5,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for the person's identification, or any information leading to their arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 


 