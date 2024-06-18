YMCA child sex assault: $5k reward offered for person of interest as new photos released
WILMINGTON, Del. - Police in New Castle County have released new photos in the investigation of a child being sexually assaulted at a YMCA pool last week.
A person of interest is being sought in connection to the incident that happened at the Hanby Outdoor Center on June 13.
Police say the sexual assault involved a child under the age of 12, but have yet to release further details.
On Tuesday, police released additional photos showing the person of interest in two different sets of clothing.
A $5,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for the person's identification, or any information leading to their arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.