Person of interest sought in sexual assault of child in New Castle County: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 14, 2024 10:40am EDT
WILMINGTON, Del. - New Castle County Police are asking for the public's help in the investigation of a child being sexually assaulted.

The incident occurred on the 30th block of Chestnut Street. No further details have been released.

However, police say a person of interest is being sought.

He was captured entering a building on surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.