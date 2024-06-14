Person of interest sought in sexual assault of child in New Castle County: police
article
WILMINGTON, Del. - New Castle County Police are asking for the public's help in the investigation of a child being sexually assaulted.
The incident occurred on the 30th block of Chestnut Street. No further details have been released.
However, police say a person of interest is being sought.
He was captured entering a building on surveillance footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.