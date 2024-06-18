Expand / Collapse search
Masked suspect on bike sought for shooting in North Philadelphia: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 18, 2024 7:50am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man shot in Fairhill by masked suspect on bike

Philadelphia police are searching for a masked suspect on a bike after a shooting in Fairhill.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are looking for a suspected shooter they say was wearing a ski mask and riding a bike.

The shooting happened near 5th Street and Allegheny Avenue just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 44-year-old man got into a struggle with the suspect before being shot in the leg.

The suspect then fled on a bike, according to authorities.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.