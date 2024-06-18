Masked suspect on bike sought for shooting in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are looking for a suspected shooter they say was wearing a ski mask and riding a bike.
The shooting happened near 5th Street and Allegheny Avenue just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say a 44-year-old man got into a struggle with the suspect before being shot in the leg.
The suspect then fled on a bike, according to authorities.
The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.