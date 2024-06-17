Expand / Collapse search
75 Philadelphia police recruits graduating Monday ready to patrol Kensington streets

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  June 17, 2024 9:33am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Dozens of recruits joining the Philadelphia Police Department will be thrust into duty after graduating from the academy Monday.

The graduation ceremony will see 75 recruits take the oath to serve and protect the City of Philadelphia in front of Mayor Cherelle Parker, Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel and other city leaders at Temple University.

Making history as the largest graduating class since 2018, the new officer will be part of the department's Kensingont clean up plan.

They are expected to be out patrolling the streets the day after graduation to aid in the enforcement phase.

The second phase comes weeks after police cleared a homeless encampment from Kensington Avenue. 