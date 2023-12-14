YMCA lifeguards save man from drowning amid heart attack; man becomes lifeguard

A Delaware County man has a lot to be grateful for this holiday season thanks to some quick-thinking lifeguards.

One year ago, Jim McBride of Lester, PA nearly died in a YMCA hot tub. If it wasn’t for an automatic external defibrillator and two lifeguards, Jim wouldn’t be there to tell his story to FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell.

"They were running through the building and opened the door up right as my face was going under water," said Jim McBride.

"I pulled him out and then started CPR because he wasn’t breathing and called for help," said Peter McMonagle, YMCA lifeguard.

"I was shocked twice and I was revived at that point," said the heart attack survivor.

Shocked back to life, he was rushed to the emergency room. McBride spent the following week in the hospital after a double bypass. Luckily, he was alive to see his new wife of just six months, and the story doesn’t end there.

After recovering from heart surgery this past year, McBride is back at the pool, but this time, he’s the one saving lives.

Recently retired from the TSA, McBride is now certified to be a lifeguard.

"Right there I knew I wanted to help people," said McBride.

This week he started his first part time job working at the YMCA with the same lifeguards who saved his life.

"As CEO you always worry have you done enough training is the staff trained well enough," said Michael Ranck, President and CEO of YMCA Eastern Delaware County. "Are they paying attention and when something like this it just reaffirms everything you have done."

The Springfield YMCA now has seven AEDs and they've even knocked down walls to make hot tubs more visible to lifeguards. But no worries, for Jim that won’t be a problem as he says his doctor advised him to stay away from the hot tub.

"I learned my lesson," said McBride.

Jim McBride is living, breathing proof of how important CPR training and AED’s in all public places are.

"I just want to tell that story and help people and make sure somebody is there for somebody else like somebody was there for me," he said.