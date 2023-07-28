YNG Cheese: Wallo speaks out following death of Philadelphia rapper, son of Gillie Da King

It’s been a little more than a week since Philadelphia rapper Devin Spady – better known as YNG Cheese – was killed in a triple shooting.

It’s a crime that rattled the city, the music world and his family who are now left to mourn a life gone too soon.

Spady, 25, was in a rap group with his brother, going by the name them Macc & Cheese. Mourners gathered on Monday to say their final goodbyes to a young man who was remembered by family members as 'the life of the party."

Wallo, an author and podcaster who hosts ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game’ alongside Spady’s father Gillie Da King, visited Good Day Philadelphia to talk more about the loss.

Despite the tragedy, Wallo says he and Spady’s family remain committed to spreading positivity.

"I think our commitment is going to become stronger, you know? That was a hard hit on the home, but it let us know that we’ve got to continue to do our job even more. To just push the youth, to push the community, to say, you know, ‘tomorrow is going to be better than yesterday no matter what we go through,’’’ Wallo said.

Wallo also took time to share more about Devin for those who didn’t know him personally.

"He was funny," Wallo began. "He always had a joke - especially with him and his dad – it was always a joke, it was always a competition. He was really talented. There was never bad energy when he was around."

As for the ongoing violence in Philadelphia - where police have reported 243 homicides in 2023 as of Friday morning - Wallo was asked if incidents like Spady's death may send a message to others that ‘enough is enough.’

"Enough has to be, to a person, when they are able to get out of the car. You've got to be like Tre in ‘Boyz ‘N The Hood’ - ’Let me out,'" Wallo stated. "A lot of people don't know how to do that because of peer pressure, and sometimes the hood tells you that you've got to be somebody to be accepted. That somebody, sometimes, is somebody that is operating outside of the law."

For Wallo personally, he says his own experience made him wish he had ‘gotten out of the car’ rather than spending twenty years in prison and later losing his own brother to gun violence.

"I was strong enough to say, ‘you know what, I’ve got to live for my brother, not be willing to die for my brother,'" Wallo began. "That's the same thing we're doing for Cheese."

Police have not yet announced any arrests in the deadly triple shooting.

You can watch Wallo’s full interview in the video player above.