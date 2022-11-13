'Yo Adrian! I did it!': Philadelphia sees thousands channel Rocky Balboa in the Rocky Run

Thousands of runners in Philadelphia channeled their inner Rocky Balboa Saturday, participating in the Rocky Run.

Runners took to the streets to have the chance to complete a 5K, 10K or the full Italian Stallion half-marathon.

The run, inspired by Sylvester Stallone’s infamous city run in the Rocky films, will see all proceeds from this year’s event benefit the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.

"Yo Adrian! I did it!"