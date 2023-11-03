You can watch the Eagles-Chiefs rematch in a suite with Mama Kelce. Here's how:

article

One lucky fan, and three even luckier friends, are about to win the opportunity of a lifetime - an epic NFL showdown with everyone's favorite mom!

Donna Kelce is partnering with Barefoot Wine to create the Barefoot Bandwagon Box, a suite at the Eagles vs. Chiefs game in Kansas City on November 20.

This will be the first rematch between her sons' team since last year's Super Bowl, and Mama Kelce will be by your side to talk all things football, and wine!

Her son Travis is responsible for a whole slew of new football fans after all, thanks to a rumored romance with pop star Taylor Swift.

Here's how to enter:

1. Comment on Donna Kelce's Instagram post

2. Start your comment with #BarefootBandwagonContestEntry

3. Answer the following questions using at least 375 words:



- Question 1: Why do you want to join the Barefoot Bandwagon Box?

- Question 2: Who would you bring with you to the Barefoot Bandwagon Box

- Question 3: How would you benefit from joining the Barefoot Bandwagon Box?

- Question 4: What about football and wine are you most looking forward to learning about and why?

All contestants must enter by November 8.