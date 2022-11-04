'You have my heart': NE Philadelphia woman shares her dedication to all things Phillies

A Northeast Philadelphia woman is dedicated to the Philadelphia Phillies and the World Series championship dream, despite two losses at home to the Houston Astros.

77-year-old Lynne Bryson proudly showed off her home, decked out in all things Phillies, from the kitchen to the bathroom to a spare bedroom.

Lynne’s retired from a 30-year career at Temple University and is now employed as a hostess, since 2008, at Citizens Bank Park.

She rides to every game in style, in her car, which is wrapped from front to back with logos and photos of the stadium and key players.

Lynne is definitely dedicated to her team and she has worked every single home game for the last 14 years, even showing up to the ballpark on the day of her husband’s funeral, last April.

"I came home and I’m sitting in the house, thinking, ‘Why am I gonna sit here? He’s always with me. I’m going to the game.’ And, we won!" Lynne explained.

In fact, she was at the park Thursday night for the emotional Game 5 loss. "It’s just like, ‘Omg, you have my heart. Don’t let go! Don’t let go! Don’t let go!’"

She has some honest thoughts about the loss, "The lineup needs to be changed." But, she’s not losing faith in her team. "I feel like we’re gonna win this, I really do!"

She is bummed that her season at the ballpark she loves came to an end Thursday night. "It breaks my heart that I have to collect unemployment because my season is over!"