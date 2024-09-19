Young couple celebrating wedding anniversary drown in Hawaii
PHILADELPHIA - A tragedy in paradise as a young, married couple from Washington state, celebrating their anniversary and the soon-to-be birth of their second child, drown in Maui.
Family members tell FOX that Billy and Sophia Tsaruk were snorkeling in the ocean last weekend.
26-year-old Sophia was found unresponsive in the water, while 25-year-old Billy was found on the ocean floor.
The couple were parents to an 18-month-old son and were expecting their second child, a daughter.
Their family is devastated.
There are no details as to why the drowning happened. An online fundraiser was established for the couple’s young son. More than $138K has already been raised.