Young couple celebrating wedding anniversary drown in Hawaii

A tragedy in paradise as a young, married couple from Washington state, celebrating their anniversary and the soon-to-be birth of their second child, drown in Maui.

Family members tell FOX that Billy and Sophia Tsaruk were snorkeling in the ocean last weekend.

26-year-old Sophia was found unresponsive in the water, while 25-year-old Billy was found on the ocean floor.

The couple were parents to an 18-month-old son and were expecting their second child, a daughter.

Their family is devastated.

There are no details as to why the drowning happened. An online fundraiser was established for the couple’s young son. More than $138K has already been raised.