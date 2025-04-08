Young man found shot in the head on South Philadelphia street

The Brief A victim was shot in the head in South Philadelphia on Monday. Police say he was 20 years old, and is in critical condition. The motive and suspected shooter are still unknown.



A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot to the head in South Philadelphia late Monday night.

What we know:

Officers were flagged down by a passerby for a possible shooting near 18th and Fitzwater streets around 9:30 p.m.

The unresponsive victim, a 20-year-old man, was found shot in the head next to a vehicle.

He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

A motive is still unknown, and no possible suspect descriptions have been released.

An investigation is underway.