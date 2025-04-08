Expand / Collapse search

Young man found shot in the head on South Philadelphia street

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 8, 2025 9:31am EDT
Philadelphia
The Brief

    • A victim was shot in the head in South Philadelphia on Monday.
    • Police say he was 20 years old, and is in critical condition.
    • The motive and suspected shooter are still unknown.

PHILADELPHIA - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot to the head in South Philadelphia late Monday night.

What we know:

Officers were flagged down by a passerby for a possible shooting near 18th and Fitzwater streets around 9:30 p.m.

The unresponsive victim, a 20-year-old man, was found shot in the head next to a vehicle.

He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

A motive is still unknown, and no possible suspect descriptions have been released.

An investigation is underway.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

