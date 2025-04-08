Young man found shot in the head on South Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot to the head in South Philadelphia late Monday night.
What we know:
Officers were flagged down by a passerby for a possible shooting near 18th and Fitzwater streets around 9:30 p.m.
The unresponsive victim, a 20-year-old man, was found shot in the head next to a vehicle.
He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
A motive is still unknown, and no possible suspect descriptions have been released.
An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.