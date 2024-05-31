Your 2024 Roots Picnic cheat sheet: artists, road closures and more

article

This year’s star-studded Roots Picnic on June 1 and June 2 will feature legendary hip-hop and R&B acts back at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park. FOX 29 has the information you need to enjoy the most musical weekend in Philly.

The Artists:

Philly native and award-winning R&B artist Jill Scott will headline the weekend alongside platinum-selling rap icon Lil Wayne.

Lil Wayne will collaborate with The Roots along with special guests Trombone Shorty and PJ Morton in a performance honoring the rap icon’s city of New Orleans.

Other notable performers include rap veterans André 3000, Nas and Method Man, multitalented R&B stars Babyface and Fantasia, and emerging names Victoria Monet and Tyla.

The Podcasts:

The Roots Picnic will include live and interactive podcasts on the Parkside Stage. This year’s Podcast lineup includes: Million Dollaz Worth of Game, R&B Only & U+ME+RNB, Tonight’s Conversation, the Juan Epstein Podcast, World Series of Spades and They Have the Range.

The Venue:

The Mann Center is in Fairmount Park at 5201 Parkside Drive and offers free parking. It is also accessible via SEPTA’s Mann Loop, a route that begins at 19th and Locust, and has a rideshare pick-up and drop-off site at the center’s North Gate.

The Tickets:

General admission and VIP tickets can be purchased here. Single-day general admission tickets go for $150 while two-day tickets for both June 1 and June 2 will cost $275.

The Road Closures:

City officials recommend drivers check traffic conditions over the weekend, whether they are headed to the Roots Picnic or not, as road restrictions and closures to accommodate the festival will affect the West Fairmount Park and Overbrook areas.

The following street will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 20 until approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 6:

States Drive, between Belmont Ave. and Avenue of the Republic

The following streets will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28 until approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, June 7:

South Concourse Drive, between Belmont Ave. and 52nd St.

The following streets will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 until approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, June 7:

Avenue of the Republic, between Belmont Ave. and 52nd St.

The following streets will be closed starting at noon on Friday, May 31 until approximately 8 a.m. on Friday, June 7: