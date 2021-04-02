Youth hockey player returns home to South Jersey after suffering catastrophic injury

A youth hockey player who suffered a catastrophic injury during a game last winter is finally heading home.

Brian Page,17, left the Magee Rehab in Center City to head back to South Jersey on Friday.

Page was playing a game for the Philadelphia Little Flyers back on Nov. 15 when he suffered a spinal cord injury.

He’s been confined to a wheelchair since and his parents say they're praying every day that he'll be able to walk again.

"The support has been phenomenal we have. Actually once we leave here we'll be heading home and they have a parade lineup for us. People lined up along the streets to welcome him home," Brian Page Sr. said.

Page will be going back for therapy while he continues his road to recovery.

