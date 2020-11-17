Youth hockey player severely injured during tournament in New Jersey

A 17-year-old playing in a hockey tournament in New Jersey Sunday was severely injured. Doctors say it’ll be a miracle if he walks again – a miracle his family says they’re counting on.

"He's a fighter. We have faith in God. We know with all the prayers, people praying for him that miracles are possible," Brian Page Sr. said.

Brian Page, of Dover, Delaware, needs a miracle after the standout youth hockey player took a catastrophic hit while playing a game for the Philadelphia Little Flyers.

"He has breaks in his C5 and C6 of his spine as well as damage to his spinal cord," his dad said.

The high school senior has had a love for hockey since the age of 3. He underwent emergency surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital within six hours of being injured. He has another surgery set for Friday.

Teammate Corey Owens was on the ice with Brian when he went down. He setup a GoFundMe page to help the family.

"Definitely something you never want to see, especially to a good friend here. I just couldn't sit around. I just saw how traumatic the injury was and I just needed to help him."

The page quickly raised more than $100,000 and it's growing by the minute.

"It's definitely blowing up and we are truly thankful for it," his dad added.

If you wish to donate, please click here.

