'Watch the tram car, please': Woman behind iconic Wildwood phrase files lawsuit

Decades after becoming a staple of the Wildwood boardwalk, a 5-word announcement has sparked a new lawsuit.

Floss Stingel, who recorded the iconic "Watch the tram car, please" message on a tape recorder in 1971, is now suing the Wildwood Tram Car Operators.

The lawsuit alleges that Stingel's voice recording has been used without her explicit consent.

"Wildwood Tram Car Operators has gained significant commercial benefits from its usage without providing her any compensation," her attorney said in a release.

The phrase has appeared in television documentaries, apparel and even toys.

MORE HEADLINES:

FOX 29's Bob Kelly spoke to Stingel earlier this year about how it all began.

"Somebody I was dating… he just asked me, said they needed a message for the tram car," she said.

Stingel and her attorney will discuss the lawsuit during a press conference on the boardwalk at 11 a.m. Tuesday.