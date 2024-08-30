Find out how to view films at Independence Mall for free

"Movies on the Mall" took over Independence Hall Friday night in Old City Philadelphia.

With Independence Hall in the background, hundreds of people watched "National Treasure."

That 2004 movie incorporates scenes shot in Old City and Center City.

The movie night was put together by the Independence Historical Trust and the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation to, in their words, "celebrate the themes and history of Independence National Historical Park".

This was the start of a monthly movie series on Independence Mall.

In September, they'll show "The Patriot" on Friday the 20th at 7:30 PM.

October's movie on Friday, the 18th, is To Be Determined.

The program is free for the public. To find out how you and your family can participate, go to the Movies on the Mall website.