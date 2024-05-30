2024 AI Outlook: 10 Exciting Developments to Watch

This content was provided by our sponsor, Bazoom Group. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

2023 has been an inspiring year for the development of AI. Although not always reliable, ChatGPT and LLM's increasing popularity makes everyone think there is plenty more to come in 2024.

Well, that is precisely what we will cover in this article. AI will influence our everyday lives even further in the coming year, so let’s look at the top 10 upcoming and most exciting trends.

Customisation of Enterprise AI

First, we have enterprise AI customisation that is on the rise. Businesses now adopt tailor-made generative AI applications that meet their specific business needs by integrating proprietary data, thus ensuring more relevant and accurate responses.

An example would make everything much more transparent – a retail chain might adopt region-specific AI models that get customer preferences and cultural heritage data. Then, that will inevitably result in highly personalised offers and customer interactions.

It is not just the retail industry; enterprise AI customisation will extend to various sectors worldwide, making it a vital strategic asset.

Open-Source Models

Moving on, open-source AI models that are pre-trained will surely gain considerable traction in 2024. We can easily define such projects as AI technologies for which the source code is available for everyone to use and modify.

For example, IBM contributes to such models and collaborates with NASA. The Hugging Face platform is the cornerstone of that collaboration, as it expands access to NASA’s earth science data – especially for geospatial intelligence and research based on climate change.

Since this model is available on Hugging Face, IBN and NASA are eager to improve their deforestation tracking, make crop yield predictions and detect greenhouse.

Instant Videos

Until recently, AI-run apps generated text and still images in response to search queries. However, that is all about to change in 2024.

Companies such as OpenAI, Google, Meta, and Runway seek to unleash image detectors that would also allow users to generate videos. There are already prototypes that can create videos from short text queries, and these companies will likely take centre stage in the upcoming year.

Multimodal Chatbots

Multimodal chatbots are closely connected to the previous section. Chatbot image detectors and generators were first developed as separate tools and apps, but all that is about to change.

OpenAI introduced a new ChatGPT version last year; with it, the chatbot could generate images and text.

So, now, various AI companies build so-called ‘multimodal’ systems. Those systems allow AI to recognise and produce several types of media. They can do that by analysing photos, text, diagrams, charts, videos, etc., creating images, text, and even sounds.

Moreover, as these systems learn how different media work with one another, they can understand and respond. For example, you can insert an image into an AI tool that responds with text.

Of course, we cannot expect multimodal chatbots to be perfect. They are sure to get stuff wrong, but tech companies are already working on minimising errors and building the ultimate chatbot that can interact with a human.

AI Reasoning

AI models and chatbots are expected to improve at 'reasoning' in 2024. This means they should be able to complete more complex tasks – complicated maths problems or detailed computer programs.

Of course, the ultimate aim is to build systems that can logically solve any problem a person lies in front of through discrete and reasonable steps.

Nonetheless, not everyone agrees that chatbots and AI models can reason and develop that way. Leading experts say these systems will only repeat behaviour they have seen in internet data, so reasoning should be out of the equation.

AI Workers

There is considerable debate on whether AI chatbots and apps can take away jobs in the future. Researchers nowadays transform chatbots into autonomous systems called AI Agents.

That means that the AI Agent can use software apps, websites and various other online tools to help companies navigate through busy schedules. AI Agents can book meetings, order lunch, edit files, analyse data, and build bar charts – adding to the worry that some workers may lose their jobs.

Any job that seems repetitive and is more mechanical is in danger of being run by AI Agents in the future – maybe even starting this year.

Customer support, data analysts, and secretaries are some of the jobs that AI will likely heavily impact soon.

Other jobs like lawyers, content writers, and psychologies, where the human touch makes them unique and sought-after, are 100% intact.

Smart Robots

The intelligent robots are programmed to perform the same predetermined tasks repeatedly, but researchers now give them more complex tasks – some that they have never seen before.

You all have come across tools that can predict your next word based on your sentence, but smart robots can take it all a step further. They can predict what will happen next in the physical world by analysing videos and text.

These technologies will run on enormous amounts of data, as they need to learn how the world works exactly. Nonetheless, AI training is a crucial step here. Applications like this must be backed up by the proper research and, more importantly – critical thinking.

Only human expertise and critical thinking skills can guide AI Smart Robots in the right direction in 2024.

We see some significant steps in this direction as tech giants like Elon Musk work on moving humanoid robots into people's homes, so we can't wait to see how that develops.

AI as a National Priority

Nations worldwide recognise AI’s potential, and we expect them to prioritise their development in the coming year. Well-trained and developed AI models can benefit each country and help with its economic growth and political power.

The EU AI Act of 2023 was a good step forward, demonstrating the Union's commitment to making AI a national priority. This is historical legislation as it is the first legal framework for AI.

With it, AI systems are categorised into different risk levels:

Unacceptable

High

Limited

Based on the level, the system will get corresponding obligations. For example, chatbots are low-risk applications, while high-risk ones include welfare, employment, education, and transport. Unacceptable risks would be using emotion recognition and the workplace and social scoring based on social behaviour.

AI Safety and Ethics

AI has become a bigger part of our everyday lives, so the focus on its safety and ethics inevitably intensifies. Leading AI companies now work together to develop AI Systems with minimum safety protocols and practices to ensure they are used ethically.

These collaborations aim to foster responsible AI innovation and ensure the systems will be 100% safe for humanity.

No one can take away AI’s ability to introduce enormous benefits in many areas of our lives. Still, without ethical guardrails, we risk allowing the technology to reproduce and further enhance bias and discrimination.

AI Training Talent Demand Will Skyrocket

We briefly mentioned above that some jobs are at risk with AI’s development, but it also opens new doors for employment. Designing, training, and testing AI models will probably dominate the job markets in the coming year.

The entire AI market is still relatively new, and everyone with the required knowledge and talent for training AI models is sure to get a job – and be paid quite well. Bridging the gap between theory and practice is a must in 2024, so professionals who can do so will be highly in demand.

Plenty to Be Excited About

All in all, we can say that AI’s development is likely to reach new heights in 2024. Although some risks are associated with that, we are happy to see that countries are slowly adopting AI as their national priority to minimise the potential harm.

New job opportunities will follow, so as long as big tech giants use AI safely and ethically, it will undoubtedly impact our lives positively!