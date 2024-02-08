Best Online Casinos in the UK Ranked By Games, Bonuses, and Trustworthiness [2024]

This content was provided by our sponsor, [name of sponsor]. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

There has been an ongoing debate on the best online casinos in the UK. Well, it ends today, as we’ve sifted through countless options to bring you the most trusted gambling sites among UK players.

We looked for epic game varieties, generous bonuses, and an unwavering reputation among players. PlayOJO headlines our list, but the adventure doesn't stop there.

Join us as we explore the top-tier UK casino sites and show you a few tips along the way.

Best Online Casinos in the UK

PlayOJO : Best overall Best overall

Luckland : 140+ live casino games 140+ live casino games

All British : Best welcome bonus Best welcome bonus

Slots Magic : High-RTP slot games High-RTP slot games

Red Kings : Top pick for progressive jackpots Top pick for progressive jackpots

Pub Casino : Best for Slingo Best for Slingo

Casushi : £50 bonus + 50 extra spins £50 bonus + 50 extra spins

Yeti Casino : Instant withdrawals Instant withdrawals

Magic Red : Best bonus spins bonuses Best bonus spins bonuses

MrQ: Excellent bingo games Excellent bingo games

In the following sections, we will review the best UK casinos and the features that make them stand out. So, make sure you keep reading.

1. PlayOJO – Best Online Casino in the UK Overall

18+. First deposits only. Deposit at least £10 to activate this offer and get 50 bonus spins on the player-favourite Book of Dead slot. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

50 bonus spins for newcomers

Zero wagering requirements

24/7 customer support

Top-rated mobile applications

Award-winning platform

24-hour withdrawals

Cons:

Could have more payment methods

No bonus cash in the sign-up offer

We ranked PlayOJO as the best UK online casino site, simply because it deserves so. Everything from games, bonuses, and the user experience shows how much effort the owners have put into making this an attractive gambling space for UK players. Let’s discover more.

Gaming Portfolio: 4.95/5

It doesn’t matter which game you prefer – whether it’s slots, blackjack, roulette, live dealers, bingo, or something else; PlayOJO has got it all.

There are over 3,000 titles to choose from, leaving no room for missing your favourite. You can opt for over 290 jackpot slots ranging from the progressive allure of games like Snake Arena to the steady excitement of fixed jackpots in titles like 9 Masks of Fire.

If you are into live dealers, we recommend trying Crazy Time, Mega Wheel, Monopoly Live, or Immersive Roulette.

The site also offers a robust selection of instant-win scratch cards featuring top-tier providers like Blueprint Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and IGT. You can try games with a rich slots legacy, such as Blitz Scratch and Fishin’ Frenzy.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5

New players who make a minimum deposit of £10 after creating an account will grab 50 bonus spins on the Book of Dead slot.

While some might complain that there are no bonus funds in the welcome package, this offer comes with 0x rollover. That means that you can withdraw your winnings any time you want to. Sounds very fair, right?

Bingo lovers can go for the bingo welcome package, which offers 50 tickets, 10 bonus spins, and 3 days of free-play bingo. Tickets are eligible for games up to £0.25 in the vibrant Amigo Room. Additionally, 10 spins can be used on Starburst, with each spin carrying a value of £0.10.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

PlayOJO lets you make deposits and withdrawals using five options that include Visa, Trustly, Mastercard, Paypal, and bank transfers.

A minimum deposit of £10 is required for each transaction, ensuring a gateway to all available methods. Notably, there's no mandatory minimum for withdrawals, allowing the flexibility to cash out amounts as modest as £1.

While certain deposit methods may incur fees, rest assured that all payouts undergo swift processing, usually completed within 24 hours.

Other Features: 4.9/5

This UK online casino delivers a top-notch experience when it comes to mobile gaming. It has apps for iOS and Android devices, which have superb reviews on both platforms.

We tried it ourselves and were happy with the user interface, the speed of loading the games, and the accessibility to all features available on the desktop version.

PlayOJO also has a separate section for news and blogs offering a list of the best casino games, special promotions, recommended strategies, and more. This creates a sense of community where the site you’re playing at is your best friend in every possible way.

>> Get 50 wager-free spins [PlayOJO]

2. Luckland – Best Live Dealer Games of All UK Online Casinos

18+. First-time depositors with a minimum deposit of £20 will receive a 100% bonus of up to £50 and 50 extra spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

£50 welcome bonus

50 extra spins included

140+ live tables

Sports betting options

Daily/monthly tournament events

Cons:

Outdated user interface

No live chat support

Next on our list is Luckland, which started operating in 2014 and since then has been the best place for those who are into live casino games.

It’s also one of the best sports betting sites where you can bet on sports and play casino games anytime.

Gaming Portfolio: 4.9/5

Over 1,300 online casino games are available to play at Luckland. We were most excited about exploring live tables. Most games in this section are provided by Evolution Gaming, known for high-quality graphics and titles with the best bonus features.

You can start your journey by playing Dream Catcher, French Roulette Gold, and Blackjack VIP. These games offer affordable betting limits, usually from as little as £0.5.

A big part of the portfolio consists of online slots. Majestic King Ice Kingdom, Book of Xmas 2, and Cosmic Coins are worth a spin on.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5

As soon as you sign up at this online casino site and deposit at least £20, you’ll grab a 100% deposit match bonus up to £50 plus 50 bonus spins on Starburst. This promotion is available for a week, so make sure you meet the wagering requirements by that time.

However, the fun doesn’t stop there. Regular players can participate in various events and tournaments for slot games.

In most cases, you must compete against other players and get the top place in the leaderboard. After that, users at top positions will share a fraction of the total prize pool.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Luckland has a total of 10 payment options which are all secure and reliable. On the list, you will find Visa, Skrill, Mastercard, Paysafecard, Astropay, and MuchBetter, just to name a few.

Your first withdrawal might take a while since you need to verify your identity; however, the following transactions are fast, with e-wallets mostly being processed instantly.

The minimum withdrawal amount stands at £10, giving you the flexibility to take even small wins. As for the maximum, you can cash out a total of £7,000 per transaction.

Other Features: 4.8/5

The user interface of Luckland Casino seems a bit outdated and we’d love to see a better categorization for games. Luckily, there’s a search bar that lets you look for your favourite titles; you can also filter them by software providers.

We couldn’t find the live chat feature, but once you visit the Help page, you will get access to extensive FAQs that give answers to the most common issues. Players can also fill out a special contact form.

Luckland also lets you bet on your favourite sports events. Once you switch to a sportsbook, you are free to try your luck in football, basketball, and ice hockey, just to name a few.

>> Claim a £50 welcome package plus 50 extra spins [Luckland]

3. All British – Best UK Online Casino Welcome Bonus

18+ New registered players only. Deposit at least £20 to receive a 100% match-up bonus of up to £100 and 10% cashback. Note that full T&Cs apply. Expand

Pros:

£100 welcome package

10% weekly cashback

Over 1,500 online casino games

Excellent mobile compatibility

£10 minimum deposit

Cons:

A slightly cluttered homepage

Skrill and Neteller excluded from the bonus

Out of all online casino sites in the UK, All British is the most generous when it comes to bonuses. Its welcome package offers not only bonus cash but 10% cashback on your losses.

Gaming Portfolio: 4.8/5

Video slots, live dealers, Slingo, jackpots, and casual games – you can try all these games at All British to make your gambling journey exciting.

Some of the British favourite titles include Holidays Joker, Napoleon 2, and Wild Santa 2. And the best part is that this casino also has exclusive games that you won’t find elsewhere on the internet. Make sure you try All British Dark Wolf and All British Roulette.

Plinko, Hi-Lo, Aces & Faces are for those interested in casual gameplay with no complicated rules.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5

All British Casino welcome newcomers with a generous bonus offer. Upon an initial deposit of £20 or more, they magnify your bankroll by matching it 100% up to £100.

As an added perk, players enjoy a 10% cashback on game losses, and notably, no wagering requirements are attached to this.

Remember that the £100 match bonus holds a validity period of 30 days, and it's important to note that depositors using Skrill or Neteller are not eligible for this promotion.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

At this UK online casino, many secure banking options are available. You can choose from well-known methods like Visa and Mastercard or opt for the convenience of PayPal, Trustly, Apple Pay, Skrill, and Neteller.

With a low minimum deposit of just £10, most withdrawal methods maintain the same minimum threshold, except for bank transfers, which have a slightly higher minimum withdrawal requirement.

We were happy to discover that all our cashouts were processed in an average of 24 hours with no unnecessary delays.

Other Features: 4.7/5

The user interface of All British Casino looks modern. However, its home page is filled with a lot of games and looks a bit cluttered.

We loved using the dark mode feature, which is more appealing to the eye and creates a more comfortable gambling space.

Don’t forget that although Skrill and Neteller are accepted as deposit methods, you won’t be able to claim a bonus when making the initial deposit through either of these options.

>> Redeem up to a £100 welcome bonus plus 10% cashback [All British Casino]

4. Slots Magic – Best UK Online Casino Site for Slots

18+ First Deposit Only. Make the minimum deposit to qualify for the £50 welcome offer with 50 extra spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

£50 welcome bonus + 50 bonus spins

Great VIP rewards

Dedicated mobile apps

1,200+ online casino games

Supports demo mode

Cons:

Live chat not available 24/7

Separate wagering requirements for bonus spins

Can you imagine a casino with the name of Slots Magic that isn’t actually about slots? Neither can we. Here, you’ll have the chance to scroll through 1,000+ titles surpassing the industry’s average RTP.

Gaming Portfolio: 4.7/5

Big Time Gaming, Thunderkick, Quickspin, and Pragmatic Play – these are some of the best software providers you’ll find at Slots Magic.

If you want to boost your chances of winning with high RTPs and increase your initial investment in the long run, try the following slot machines:

Gates of Olympus – 96.5% RTP

Golden Tour – 97.71% RTP

Big Bad Wolf – 97.35% RTP

Unlike other online casino sites on our list, Slots Magic lets you try some games in the demo mode.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.6/5

New players here can grab a 100% deposit bonus of up to £50. This offer includes 50 bonus spins on the slot game Book of Dead.

There’s also a unique Prize Twister game and with it, players can revel in the chance to secure bonus spins, scratch cards, and substantial cash prizes. The element of surprise adds an extra layer of excitement, as the invitation to spin could happen at any moment.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

To start playing at Slots Magic, you can choose Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Pay, and instant bank transfer.

The deposit entry point is a modest £10, while the ceiling is set at £5,000 per transaction, offering flexibility for players with varying preferences.

Withdrawals, designed to cater to jackpot winners and high-rollers, permit weekly requests up to £10,000. This cap ensures a suitable framework for those fortunate to secure big wins.

Other Features: 4.6/5

If you have issues making deposits or playing casino games at Slots Magic, you can visit the Help Center. It offers two options, including an email address and a live chat. However, the live chat feature is not 24/7, so make sure you reach out to them during operating hours.

Alternatively, you can also go for extensive FAQs that can be helpful when having an issue.

This online casino also has an amazing VIP club, which you can access by invitation only, so make sure to watch for an email to join it. If you become a member, you can take advantage of faster withdrawals, a personal account manager, and personalized rewards.

>> Claim a £50 welcome package plus 50 bonus spins [Slots Magic]

5. Red Kings – Top UK Online Casino for Progressive Jackpots

18+ First Deposit Only. Make a qualifying deposit to avail of the 100 bonus spins welcome offer. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

100 bonus spins for new players

15+ years of experience

3,400+ casino games

Great selection of progressive jackpots

24/7 support

Cons:

No bonus cash in the welcome bonus

Could have more banking options

Last but not least, we have Red Kings – one of the oldest UK casino sites established back in 2006. With so many years of online gambling industry experience, you will find everything you need to have endless fun!

Gaming Portfolio: 4.6/5

Red Kings Casino has an excellent selection of progressive jackpot slots with over £14M paid in monthly prizes. If you are a high-roller and want to win life-changing cash awards, don’t miss out on Mega Moolah, Divine Fortune, Hall of Gods, and Fortune Charm.

You can also try table games such as American Twenty-One Blackjack, Cash Collect Roulette, and Multi Bet Baccarat. These are a great fit if you want a more complicated gameplay that allows you to use your skills and several betting techniques.

You can also try specialty titles such as Green Machine Bingo, My Bingo Hall, Keno Deluxe, and Lightning Box Keno.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.5/5

Once you sign up at this UK online casino, you can claim 100 extra spins on Sahara Riches Cash Collect. You have a total of 30 days to meet the wagering requirements.

Unfortunately, there are no other deposit bonuses for you to unlock. Fortunately, the VIP club makes up for the lack of them since the members can get cashback for every single bet, bonuses for moving up levels, and a dedicated account manager.

Furthermore, you can participate in frequent tournaments where you will fight for the top prize if you beat others and grant yourself a place in the top positions.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Currently, All British Casino supports Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, Apple Pay, and bank transfers.

The minimum deposit stands at £10, offering accessibility to a broad range of players, while the maximum cap per transaction is set at £5,000. It's worth noting that the one exception lies in bank transfers, where the minimum acceptable deposit is £30.

As for withdrawals, this online casino has a pending period for all withdrawal requests. Despite this, the overall process is still easy and reliable.

Other Features: 4.5/5

We loved the fact that this online casino site puts a great emphasis on customer help. That said, you can opt for 3 different options, including email address, phone number, and live chat.

Before using any of these, check the FAQs for information about deposit/withdrawal methods, games, documents, and other technical issues.

There are excellent tools for responsible gambling practices. Users can take a break from playing, set deposit limits, or limit exposure to advertising to control their gaming habits better.

>> Get 100 bonus spins [Red Kings]

How We Picked the Best Online Casino Sites in the UK

Gaming Portfolio

The best UK casino sites make sure that they provide all kinds of games in their portfolios. Otherwise, they will easily lose their competitive advantage and you’ll go to the site that has more games available.

That’s why we carefully checked the lobby of each site so you will find all the casino games UK players enjoy. Some gambling sites even offer sports betting options for more diversity.

Bonuses and Promotions

Would you ever say no to someone who gives you extra money for prolonged gameplay and more chances to win? Neither would we.

Online casino bonuses are a perfect example of gifts that sometimes even double your initial deposit and let you play for longer. UK casinos on our list are not only equipped with generous welcome packages but excellent VIP rewards as well.

Payment Methods

Imagine visiting a really great online casino with all the superb features, but it has only one or two banking options available. That wouldn’t exactly feel like a victory right?

We only included online casino sites that support popular, diverse, and secure payment methods with fast withdrawals and fewer fees.

Prefer gambling with digital coins? See our guide to the best crypto casinos.

Other Features

The best UK online casinos go above and beyond to make sure you feel comfortable while playing.

Our team of experts provided us with the top online casinos with extra features like great mobile compatibility, helpful customer support channels, unique tournaments, and responsible gambling tools.

What Types of Casino Bonuses Are Available to UK Players?

Different kinds of casino bonuses are available at the best online casinos UK has to offer. The most common is the welcome package, inviting new players with a generous boost to their initial deposits, often accompanied by extra spins on popular slots.

Reload bonuses offer a continued thrill, providing existing players additional funds upon subsequent deposits, ensuring the excitement never wanes.

For the risk-takers, no deposit bonuses stand out, granting a taste of the casino's offerings without requiring an initial investment – however, these are quite hard to find.

In the quest for player loyalty, many UK online casinos offer enticing loyalty programs, rewarding dedicated players with exclusive perks, cashback, and personalized bonuses.

Can I Get Real Money From UK Casino Bonuses?

Absolutely! UK online casino bonuses present a golden opportunity for players to get real money.

When you capitalize on welcome bonuses, your initial deposit is often matched, instantly boosting your bankroll. This extra cash can be used to explore a diverse array of games, increasing your chances of hitting those lucrative wins.

Bonus spins, a common component of these bonuses, can translate into actual cash if luck is on your side.

Furthermore, ongoing promotions like reload bonuses, loyalty programs, and special tournaments offer continuous avenues to bolster your winnings. It's essential to understand the terms and conditions, including wagering requirements, to ensure a smooth withdrawal process.

Do I Have to Make a Deposit to Get a Casino Bonus?

Yes, in most cases you will have to make a minimum deposit to get a casino bonus but there always are exceptions.

If you are lucky enough to come across no deposit bonuses, you will be able to get the bonus money without making an initial deposit. New online casinos UK players enjoy often tend to make special packages for VIP or regular players for birthday events or the holiday seasons.

What Are Wagering Requirements and How Do They Work?

Wagering requirements are the fine print in the world of online casino bonuses. Simply put, they outline the number of times a player must wager their bonus amount before being eligible to withdraw any associated winnings.

For instance, if you receive a £20 bonus with a 20x wagering requirement, you must place bets totaling £400 before cashing out.

While these requirements may seem like a hurdle, they are a standard practice employed by UK casino sites to ensure fair play and prevent abuse of promotional offers.

Do All Games Contribute to a Wagering Requirement?

Not all games are the same. Some contribute more to the wagering requirements than others. The weight assigned to each game category can vary significantly. Typically, slots are the major players, contributing 100% of each bet towards fulfilling the wagering requirement.

However, other games, such as table games like blackjack or roulette, might have a lower contribution rate, often ranging from 0% to 50%.

What Other Terms and Conditions Apply to Bonuses in the UK?

While the attraction of UK casino bonuses is undeniable, checking the T&Cs unveils essential details. Promotions are often subject to expiry periods; typically, you will have 30 days to meet the wagering requirements, but it might differ from one casino to another.

Game restrictions may also apply, dictating which games contribute towards bonus fulfillment. Additionally, withdrawal limits can define the maximum amount to be cashed out from bonus-related winnings.

Finally, certain payment methods may be excluded from bonus eligibility, urging players to choose their deposit methods wisely.

Are Casino Bonuses Only Available to New UK Players?

Definitely not! While welcome packages are only limited to newcomers, UK casinos also offer reload bonuses for regular players.

Even if you are unable to find those, you can participate in slot tournaments or become a member of the VIP club which consistently rewards you for your commitment to the site.

How Do I Claim a Deposit Bonus at a UK Online Casino?

To kickstart the journey, either sign up for a new account or log in if you're already a member of your favourite online casino. Choose your preferred deposit method from the available options, make a qualifying payment, and the bonus is yours to claim.

Why Is PlayOJO the Best UK Online Casino?

After testing different UK casinos and evaluating them by strict ranking methodology, we discovered that PlayOJO is the best site for players for the following reasons:

Wager-Free Bonuses: As a newcomer, you will claim 50 bonus spins at PlayOJO which are free from playthrough requirements. In essence, what you win is yours to keep, without the need for additional bets.

Fast Withdrawals: The average processing time for withdrawals at this online casino UK is 24 hours. This is the maximum time frame you will have to wait for your money, meaning that you can get money even faster than that.

Commitment to Fair Play: Through initiatives like the OJOplus feature, where players earn cashback on every bet, regardless of the outcome, PlayOJO demonstrates a dedication to providing genuine value to its users.

Why Should I Play Games at UK Online Casino Sites?

Many UK players nowadays prefer to gamble online instead of visiting brick-and-mortar casinos because of the unmatched possibilities offered by these sites, such as:

Community and Social Interaction: Beyond the solo experience of traditional gaming, UK online casinos foster a sense of community and social interaction. You can engage in live chat, participate in multiplayer games, or share your triumphs on social media platforms connected to the casino community.

Innovative Technological Features: The best online casino sites in the UK leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance the gaming experience. From live dealer games that bring the casino floor to your screen to virtual reality advancements, these platforms constantly innovate to captivate players.

24/7 Open: Online casinos in the UK transcend geographical barriers, providing unmatched convenience and accessibility. Whether you're at home, on the commute, or even lounging on your favourite sofa, the virtual doors of these casinos are always open.

Guide to Best Online Casinos UK - FAQ

Do UK Casino Sites Pay Out Real Money?

Yes, all the best UK casino sites we’ve mentioned here pay out your winnings in real money. Just make sure to make a deposit and place real money wagers.

What is the Best UK Online Casino?

PlayOJO is the best online casino for UK players. Here, you will scroll through 3,200+ casino games, claim 50 wager-free spins, spin the Prize Twister for cash prizes and bonus spins, and download a special application to enjoy playing directly from your smartphone.

Are UK Casino Sites Safe?

Absolutely! UK casino sites prioritize player safety with stringent regulations and oversight. Licensed and regulated by reputable authorities such as the UK Gambling Commission, these sites adhere to strict security measures.

Regular audits and testing of games guarantee their fairness. Moreover, responsible gaming features empower players to manage their activities.

Are UK Online Casinos Rigged?

No, reputable UK online casinos[5] - those licensed by the UKGC - aren’t rigged. Just make sure to do your research and read casino reviews carefully!

Comparing the Top 5 UK Online Casino Sites

PlayOJO: This is the best online casino in the UK overall. Enjoy over 3,200 high-quality games, make payments with the 5 most popular options, and don’t forget to take advantage of 50 wager-free bonus spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Luckland: Do you want to join live action through the best live dealer games? Luckland is your place! Scroll through Evolution Gaming’s top-rated titles and boost your bankroll with a £50 welcome package and 50 extra spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.

All British: This UK online casino is super generous when it comes to bonuses and promotions. You can get 10% weekly cashbacks on your losses plus get a 100% match up to £100. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Slots Magic: Looking for slot machines with the highest RTP rates? Try games at Slots Magic, test them for free, and don’t forget to unlock a £50 sign-up offer with additional 50 spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Red Kings: For those who want to win the biggest rewards playing progressive jackpots, Red Kings is a must-try. Discover your favourite among 3,400 options and kickstart your journey with 100 bonus spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.

How to Join a UK Online Casino and Play Online

Did you decide to join one of our recommended online casino sites? Great! If so, follow this step-by-step guide for our top pick – PlayOJO.

Step 1: Sign Up for a New Account

Visit the official website of PlayOJO

Click the yellow Join Now button

Fill in your information

Accept the T&Cs and click Register to proceed

Step 2: Verify Your Email

Check your email inbox for a message from PlayOJO

Can’t find it? Look in the spam folder as well

Follow the confirmation link provided in it so your account is verified

Step 3: Make the First Deposit & Claim 50 Bonus Spins

Log into your new account

Visit the Cashier section

Choose your preferred payment option

Deposit at least £10

Claim 50 extra spins

Step 4: Start Playing

Visit the casino lobby

Choose your favourite title

Click the Play Now button and enjoy the gameplay!

Tips for Playing at Online Casinos for UK Players

Even if you are an experienced player, you might still make mistakes playing your favourite casino games. To avoid any complications in the process, we advise you to keep the following tips in mind:

Regularly Review Your Activity: Periodically review your gaming activity and financial history. This self-assessment helps you track your spending, identify patterns, and make informed adjustments to your gaming strategy. Proactively monitoring your activity contributes to a healthy and enjoyable online casino experience.

Stay Informed About Promotions: Regularly check for promotions and special offers. Casinos frequently introduce new incentives, tournaments, and loyalty rewards. Staying informed allows you to capitalize on these opportunities.

Experiment: Sticking to one type of online casino game might not always be a good idea. Make sure you diversify your options, especially when you notice that your experience gets boring, repetitive, or unrewarding.

Ready to Explore the Best Online Casinos in the UK?

You can use this guide to navigate the crowded UK online gambling space. We helped you narrow down your options – now it’s your turn to pick the best match.

We advise you to try PlayOJO first, which is the best option for casino games, bonuses, and fair gameplay. However, you are free to go for other sites on our list if they suit your preferences better.

Regardless of your choice, gamble responsibly and have as much fun as possible.

