Top 13 Crypto Casinos: The Latest Games Handpicked by Bitcoin High Rollers for Big Wins in 2024

Are all Bitcoin casino sites fair and rewarding? No. Can you find the best crypto casinos that guarantee safe, fair, and entertaining experiences? Yes!

I tested 125 online crypto casino websites for 2024 to bring you the best Bitcoin casinos that offer…

Anonymous play

Instant Bitcoin casino registration

Secure and fast online casino Bitcoin withdrawals

Flawless Bitcoin mobile casino experiences

High-RTP Bitcoin slot games

Fair and rewarding Blackjack

The best Bitcoin Poker studios

And other certified cryptocurrency casino games.

LEGIT REWARDING BITCOIN CASINOS IN 2024! LET'S GO!

13 Best Bitcoin Casinos: Global Crypto Gambling Industry Leaders

I must highlight that many crypto gamblers often encounter challenges based on their geographical location, as the choice of the best Bitcoin casino can vary depending on one's region:

Best Worldwide — Stake

Best for AU — LuckyBlock

Best for CA — Metaspins

Best for EU — Cloudbet

Which online crypto casino is the BEST of all?

I could not decide.

I will list 13 crypto gambling sites that have been the most rewarding and user-friendly in my practice (+ their exclusive bonuses). I stick to these for daily gambling after the test!

1. Stake: 10% Rakeback — Best Crypto Casino Overall

What I Loved

A stunning collection of Bitcoin slot games

The best Bitcoin Poker collection I've seen in my entire existence

High-quality Bitcoin Blackjack

Many original games

A 10/10 Bitcoin mobile casino

Fast withdrawals

ACTUAL LEGIT RAKEBACK for every Bitcoin Poker player!

What I Didn't Like

Bonuses: most of them are competitive and are only good for high-rollers. The best bonuses are also only available to VIP players...

My Gambling Journey + Other Real Player Experiences

Even though Stake is primarily a Bitcoin casino, I recommend it as a Dogecoin casino. Not so many crypto gambling sites offer fast DOGE withdrawals and overall services with this coin.

I might have played at Stake's Dogecoin casino for over 2 years, too, YK. I have not experienced a SINGLE problem with its games, live dealers, deposits, withdrawals, and support. It has always been problem-free and rewarding for me (although I have losing streaks sometimes, like everyone else in any crypto casino).

What does the crypto gambling community have to share?

… Totally expected.

Most players focus on how this is one of the biggest crypto casinos that accept Bitcoin and altcoins in terms of its game collection. Also, many comments come from people with Gold and higher loyalty levels, so these are Stake.com casino reviews from players who have wagered at least $100K in this Bitcoin & Dogecoin casino.

There are some negative Stake casino reviews regarding the bonus system, with which I agree. Its bonuses are not the best, FR. Yet, everything else is 10/10.

The Most Rewarding Bitcoin Casino Games

The first must-visit Bitcoin casino game category is Slots. There are 3212 titles provided by RNG-certified, legitimate, and reputable providers, such as Pragmatic, Hacksaw, and BGaming.

Here are the top 3 best Bitcoin slot machines at Stake in my practice:

Rich Wilde And The Book Of Dead by Play'n Go

RTP ranges: 84.18-96.21% | High volatility | X5K max win

That is the king of Bitcoin slot games. Although there are only 10 paylines and the mathematical probability of hitting the max win is 3.75E-07, this BTC slot is extremely rewarding. Even the lowest-value symbols, like K and A, let you win up to X150 of your bet.

BTW, Stake Dogecoin casino has a FULL collection of this adventure. So, you can also play...

Amulet Of Dead

Tome Of Madness

The Wandering City

The Shield Of Athena

Cat Wilde And The Doom Of Dead

Cat Wilde And The Lost Chapter.

Beast Below by Hacksaw

RTP 96.29% | Medium-high volatility | X10K max win

Stake crypto slots casino also has this abomination with horrible deep-sea aberrants. The slot delivers a Lovecraftian mystery, while providing big wins because, like with The Book Of Dead, even its low-value symbols give good multipliers. Plus, there are several FS features and expanding wilds with X200 multipliers.

Some other Bitcoin casino slot games like this one are…

Cursed Seas by Hacksaw

Deep Sea by BGaming

DasXBoot by NoLimitCity

Big Bass Halloween by Pragmatic.

Mental by NoLimitCity

RTP ranges: 94.2-96.08% | High volatility | X66,666 max win

High hit frequency of 34.19%, random multipliers of up to X9,999, 3 FS features, superb graphics, and cool horror gambling experience delivery are combined here! If you want the extra thrill and can handle 21+ content, I can also recommend playing these Stake casino Bitcoin slot games:

Serial by NoLimitCity (10 serial killers out of 10)

True Kult by NoLimitCity (cool horror-esque adventure).

BUT ALSO! Stake is the best Dogecoin casino for Poker. Apart from Poker and Texas Hold'em from Evolution, Stake has an original game.

The Best Bitcoin Casino Bonus Offers

Exclusive BTC Casino Bonus Invite: 10% Rakeback (Code: GET10BACKBONUS)

Stake VS Eddie: A regular Bitcoin casino bonus event where the casino's co-founder, Ed Craven, reaches a specific multiplier in a casino game, and other players must get better results than him ($30,000 is split between those who win).

Conquer The Casino: Play new games and get higher on the leaderboard for a share of $50,000.

Weekly Raffle: For every $1K wagered (in the casino or by betting on sports), you get tickets that give you a chance to win a share of $75,000.

IMO, these are the best ones. Thanks for no wagering on shares, of course. Still, Stake lacks regular Bitcoin casino bonus offers like FS or reloads for all players. In fact, it all looks pretty sweet, doesn't it? Stake crypto casino has enjoyed considerable success in recent years, but amidst the bitcoin casino scene, there have also been many outstanding Stake alternatives in Canada.

Should You Become a VIP At Stake Online Crypto Casino?

Instant yes.

At the beginning of your journey, Stake bonuses are not an option. On the Bronze level, you can only access events and the exclusive bonus (but only if you are invited).

Getting higher tier by tier, you get…

Better Rakeback

Reload weekly

Bronze, Silver & Gold players get daily reloads, while Platinum and Diamond players get a monthly exclusive offer.

These bonuses get better with every $1K you wager, too. The %%% and T&Cs greatly depend on your VIP level.

Note that you will ascend no matter what. The more you play, the more you get!

Support Test Results

The online crypto casino has a convenient Help Center where you can instantly access answers to FAQs. In case the general help isn't enough, click on "messages" to start a chat with a manager. In my practice, they usually answer within 1 minute.

Visit Stake Casino: Enjoy The 10% Rakeback!

2. Cloudbet: Up To 5 Bitcoins (No Wagering) — Best Live Dealer Casino EVER

What I Loved

Supreme live gambling games (also, original ones are available)

HOT (high-SRP) games

Diverse crypto game collection

Stunning loyalty program

10/10 performance, even if you use proxies or VPNs for more security

What I Didn't Like

The website might load longer sometimes

Few Poker games

Thoughts, Opinions, And Experiences

I agree with these two comments most. Cloudbet is not an ideal crypto casino but it is close to right that. I can also add that it would be much better if the site loaded faster. Nevertheless, its most important functions (entertainment, payments, and bonuses) are 10/10.

The Top Crypto Games

This Bitcoin gambling hub has 90 of the hottest crypto Blackjack games with RTPs over 97%. The golden picks are…

The Original Cloudbet Blackjack | 99.6% RTP

Salon Prive Blackjack by Ezugi | 99.5% RTP

First Person Standard Blackjack by Evolution | 99.29% RTP.

But also, visit its slot machine section! Cloudbet does an outstanding favor for gamblers by PUBLISHING SRP STATISTICS, showing how rewarding a particular game is within the latest 24 hours.

The Best Bitcoin Casino Bonus Offers

The Welcome Boost: All newcomers are eligible for a All newcomers are eligible for a 100% bankroll boost that can give you up to 5 Bitcoins. The best part about this promotion is that you DO NOT HAVE TO WAGER IT! The system gives you extra cash with every 150 Bonus Points you get for playing games. Here is how it's calculated: Your Bet X 0.008 (100 – RTP).

FS Tuesdays: Gamblers can get 20 free spins for Jingle Bells Bonanza by NetEnt with only X25 wagering requirements.

Cloudbet also has several tournaments and a STUNNING loyalty program. By the way, about your VIP level…

Should You Become a VIP At Cloudbet Online Crypto Casino?

Like with Stake, y e s.

Cloudbet bitcoin casino has an easy-to-climb loyalty system that unlocks enhanced bonuses instantly. You get more reload bonuses, free spins, and custom perks by spending loyalty points (Lightning Points). Here are the perks you can get in its Marketplace!

Bonuses in Casino selection

10 FS for Sweet Alchemy 2 — cost 94

10 FS for Money Train 4 — cost 96

10 FS for Jingle Bells Bonanza — cost 96

10 FS for Jingle Balls — cost 192

€20 — Wagering x30 — cost 500

€20 — Wagering x15 — cost 1250

€20 — Wagering x1 — cost 1950

Bonuses in Sport selection:

€20 — Wagering x5 — cost 2000

Other prizes include luxury objects, such as Rolex watches, Lamborghini, and trips to private islands. But you can also customize your bonuses! On that note, I'd also like to add that Cloudbet is not just a great online crypto casino but also ranks among the top crypto sportsbooks in Europe, offering a diverse platform for both casino gaming and sports betting.

Support Performance

Cloudbet support has always been fast with my issues. In my test results, the average response time is 1-2 minutes. Some small inconveniences can be solved in 30 minutes or a couple of hours, but major problems can take 1-3 business days.

Visit Cloudbet: 5 Bitcoins No Wagering!

3. Metaspins: 100% Up To 1 BTC — Best Bitcoin Casino With Up To 60% Rakeback Wager Free

What I Loved

ITS GAMBLING COMMUNITY IS THE BEST it's so small and somewhat cozy IDK good vibes

100/10 slot machine collection

The latest drops from the top iGaming providers

No withdrawal fees for players (the casino pays them)

NO KYC!!!

Works well with a proxy.

What I Didn't Like

Like with Stake and Cloudbet, you only get the best bonuses when you level up your account (at least, it's rather easy)

Experiences & Emotions

Metaspins was fresh air for me when I registered. This new bitcoin casino instantly offered the top games and lightning-speed XP growth for my account, unlocking Rakeback for me the same day (I might have spent 600 spins in one day, though, so…)

Regarding other players' experiences…

Metaspins stands out as one of the top Bitcoin casinos in Canada, securing a position in the top 3 rankings according to Outlook India magazine. This is what 75% of all newcomers might experience. If you are a moderate player, unlocking perks can take some time. Putting that fact aside, MetaSpins is great for anything, starting with games and finishing with support.

The Top Crypto Games

Metaspins crypto casino offers Bitcoin slot games, some of the best Bitcoin Poker titles, the most entertaining shows, Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, a-a-and more. Still, I recommend its slots most because it's a handpicked collection of legitimate, provably fair, and high-quality one-armed bandits from the best providers.

Moreover, I recommend focusing on its HIGH-VOLATILITY Bitcoin slot games because there are gems like…

Stormforged by Hacksaw

King Cobra by Booming (highly underrated)

Jammin Jars by Push, and much more!

MY BIGGEST EVER WIN On STORMFORGED

If you are a learning gambler among newcomers, you can easily stay safe in the "Low-Volatility" section. There are some high-quality graphics and novice-friendly games like StarBurst, Tesla Jolt, Juicy Rells, etc.

The Best Bitcoin Casino Bonus Offers

The Welcome Bonus: 100% boost up to 1 Bitcoin . So far, this is the top offer newcomers can get. You must wager it 25 times!

Up to 50% Rakeback (only available to high-loyalty accounts)

50% Reload. The cap on what you can get raises according to your level!

$50-1K Cash. The cash bonus gets bigger with higher loyalty levels.

Should You Become a VIP At Metaspins Online Crypto Casino?

You will become a VIP sooner or later: the best crypto casino gives you XP for merely playing, leveling your account up. To speed this process up, stay tuned for "Level Up, At Double Speed" updates because the casino lists some Bitcoin gambling games that give you boosts for account reputation. That, in turn, unlocks more rewards: reloads, Rakeback, and no-context cash for your bankroll.

Support Performance

Very good, careful with words, and always friendly.

I haven't experienced major problems with Metaspins, and minor issues are always solved within an hour. So far, I love it!

Visit MetaSpins: 100% Up To 1 BTC!

4. Wild.io: 350% Bankroll Boost + 20 No Deposit FS — Best New Bitcoin Casino

What I Loved

100% anonymous Web3 Bitcoin gambling experience

4455 (!!) Bitcoin slot games

811 HOT Bonus Buys

140 instant-win Bitcoin casino games

10+ promos

Wheel Of Fortune & Jungle Wheel rewards

What I Didn't Like

The wagering is a bit high for novice newcomers, IMO, but the reduced wagering is only available after you wager over $800K

What Gamblers Think

I love this crypto casino for many things, like provably fair games, highly rewarding promotions, no deposit bonuses, the community, high-quality Bitcoin mobile casino optimization, weekly cashback, random perks for every deposit, and daily slot machine challenges. And by the way, Wild.io has emerged as the premier BC.Game casino alternative in recent years, establishing itself as the preferred choice for many players…..

But what do other gamblers think?

Totally understandable. Next point!

The Top Crypto Games

ISTG, every game in this online crypto casino is at least 9/10. If you want to facilitate the search even better, just filter the most popular BTC gambling games, and you will instantly see supreme options like Gates of Olympus.

But I recommend looking into some hidden gems, such as…

Big Bang by Belatra | 96.11% RTP | High volatility | X5K max win. I like the design A LOT (including sounds). The 8X8 playboard is done very nicely. Also, the game is rather rewarding, but it's high-roller material, and I can't recommend it if your starting bankroll is lower than $15K.

Maneki 88 Gold by BGaming | 96.9% RTP | Medium volatility | 2,614 max win. This is extremely UNDERRATED because the game has quite a complex system, but!!! Sure, it can be confusing, but there are 4 jackpots, high payouts with the lowest-value symbols, FS, and a cute design.

Cash Noire by NetEnt | 96.06% RTP | Low volatility | X5K max win. That is another beautifully designed slot with good rewards. Even though it's not amazingly profitable because of the low maximum win, it's still a great game for novices and regular players who like to stay safe!

The Best Bitcoin Casino Bonus Offers

Bankroll Boost As a Welcome Bonus: 250-350% + up to 200 FS (the amount of $ at spin depends on how much you deposit). You must wager it 40 times!

20 Wild.io No Deposit Free Spins: The best crypto casino gives you 20 FS for Aloha King Elvis, Miss Cherry Fruits Jackpot party, and Domnitor's Treasure.

Wednesday Reloads: 10-50% reload is available, depending on how much you deposit. Only VIP players can access the 50% reload for $500+ deposits.

FS Weekly: Yet again, depending on your deposit, you get up to 200 FS. VIP players can also claim 25-125 FS more with the "VIPMONDAY" code. The regular FS promo is for Aloha King Elvis, Miss Cherry Fruits Jackpot party, and Domnitor's Treasure, while the VIP one is for Wild Cash X9990.

Cashback Weekly: Claim 5-20%, depending on your VIP level. The wagering reduces as your level increases; from level 14, cashback doesn't have to be wagered!

And much more…

You can also get random rewards from the Wheel of Fortune and the VIP Jungle Wheel (both have a jackpot prize). In addition, a monthly Bitcoin casino bonus is determined based on your monthly activity (you get it on the first week of the new month). The "Wild Weekends" promo also gives you a random Bitcoin casino bonus (FS, reload, cash, or combo).

Given promo diversity and accessibility, I believe Wild.io is the best of all Bitcoin casino sites for bonus players!

Should You Become a VIP At Wild.io Online Crypto Casino?

Like with all the previous Bitcoin casino sites, you will become a crowned member sooner or later. All these crypto gambling sites give you XP for regular activities, and Wild.io has a similar system.

The benefits of becoming a VIP? They are HUGE:

Daily Rakeback (up to 10% and $1K)

Higher cashback

Bigger rewards with every new level of your account

Reduced wagering + no wagering for cashback

Monthly bonuses, etc.

Support Performance

Wild.io has fast and friendly support, but you can also solve 90% of the regular issues with answers from the Help Center. I didn't need much support, though, because this online crypto casino works flawlessly, in my experience.

Visit Wild.io: 350% Deposit Bonus + Up To 200 FS + 20 No Deposit FS!

5. Empire.io: 100% Deposit Bonus Up To 1 BTC — Best Crypto Casino For European Players

What I Loved

A convenient Bitcoin mobile casino

One of the biggest gambling platforms of all new crypto casinos

A proxy/VPN-friendly cryptocurrency casino

Over 5K Bitcoin slot games

What I Didn't Like

The promo page is misleading; some promotions are just announcements, not online crypto casino bonuses

Never enjoyed its tournaments. Small prize pools + boring (at least, novice-friendly)

What Gamblers Think

Bro has no Bitcoin casino reviews on AskGamblers, and I do not trust what Trustpilot says anymore with its swarm of paid bots and comments. So…

I think this online casino Bitcoin gambling hub is great, despite some negatives. Its games are the strongest feature: the other best Bitcoin gambling sites sometimes don't have that many. Plus, I love its live Bitcoin Blackjack collection! The Bitcoin casino Roulette section also offers great entertainment and diversity. Its Bitcoin live casino is also 10/10, IMO.

The Top Crypto Games

Slots, Blackjack, Poker, blah-blah-blah...

Your Bitcoin bet can bring you an instant win in over 70 high-quality games from RNG-certified providers!

Of course, there is Aviator and a whole collection of Spribe's creations. Still, I also LOVE and recommend…

Javelin X. This stunning Sapper-like game by Turbo is novice-friendly and not super rewarding but amazingly fun to play! It has a cool design, adjustable difficulty, and a unique approach to entertainment. Similar games are Bayraktar and Mines .

Heads And Tails. This instant-win game by BGaming is literally clicking to win, but it's also very well done regarding the visuals. Again, great for newcomers in the Bitcoin gambling world! A similar crash game is Lucky Coin X2 .

Fury Stairs. That is an engaging game where you can make decisions, but nothing complex is there to make it too difficult. You can win up to X700 of your Bitcoin bet IN A SINGLE ROUND.

Tigrinho Guloso. Somewhat like Aviator, but about a cute cat eating dinner, it's easy to play with and can give you nice rewards!

The Best Bitcoin Casino Bonus Offers

The Welcome Boost: . You must wager it 40 times in video slots only! 100% up to 1 Bitcoin . You must wager it 40 times in video slots only!

Yeah, unfortunately, I can't say that this crypto casino is so amazing for bonuses. Other Bitcoin gambling sites have much better offers.

Still, Empire.io is great for events in collaboration with the top providers! The BTC casino picks the best provider monthly and gives rewards for playing its games, or it drops more perks for new games, etc.

Should You Become a VIP At Empire.io Online Crypto Casino?

While I have recommended the other best Bitcoin gambling sites for this, with Empire.io, you can only profitably become a VIP if you are a high-roller. The VIP status unlocks the best Bitcoin casino bonus offers tailored to YOUR liking, and the company also invites you to big gambling events, covering the expenses.

The regular loyalty program is enough to get cashback and some extra money rewards. It's similar to programs of the previous Bitcoin casino sites, too. So, the loyalty program is 10/10, while becoming a VIP is up to you.

Support Performance

The crypto casino online support is friendly, responsible, and comforting. I texted the support over 20 times, mostly with dumb questions (just to see how fast it was), and the managers never let me down or delayed responses. Loved it!

Visit Empire.io: 100% Bankroll Boost Up To 1 Bitcoin!

6. BetPanda: 100% Deposit Cash Boost — Best Bitcoin Casino With 10% Weekly Cashback

BetPanda crypto casino is 100/10 for crypto gambling since it focuses on it and embraces blockchain innovation to the fullest. BetPanda crypto casino has a small collection of games, but it is handpicked. I loved how it only offered games with RTPs over 94% and some rare games that you usually neglect when there is an overwhelming number of slots or tables in a massive international Bitcoin casino.

A great Litecoin casino with instant deposits and fast withdrawals in LTC (up to 30 minutes, in my experience; other cryptos might take longer)

10% cashback systematically

HOT high-RTP slot machines

A diverse and entertaining collection of Bitcoin live casino shows

RNG-certified, provably fair games

Bitcoin withdrawals can be delayed

Regarding bonuses at this best Bitcoin casino! BetPanda has a 100% Welcome Bonus of up to 1 Bitcoin for you and a 10% cashback weekly.

Visit BetPanda!

7. LuckyBlock: 200% Bonus Up To 10,000 EUR + 50 Free Spins — Best No KYC Crypto Casino With Instant Withdrawals

This Bitcoin casino brings gamblers games from providers like Hacksaw, Spribe, NoLimitCity, Novomatic, etc. Plus, it can be the best free Bitcoin casino for you since it has demos for everything on its website.

The crypto slots casino seems to have an ENDLESS collection of the best one-armed bandits from Pragmatic, Hacksaw, Endorphina, Turbo, Elk, NetEnt, and many more creators

Decent crash games

The best Bitcoin Poker games in one place

Bonuses with good wagering requirements around X35

Primarily a Bitcoin mobile casino but also has a smartly optimized desktop version

Surprisingly, not that many Bitcoin Blackjack games

A-a-and withdrawal speeds are like before. Getting your Bitcoin casino winnings takes a bit longer, but Tether, Ethereum, and Litecoin are rather fast.

Exclusive bonus: 200% Bonus up to 1 BTC / 10,000 EUR + 50 Free Spins

Visit LuckyBlock!

8. CasinoBit: 10% Cashback Or 3 Deposit Bonuses — 10% Automatic Cashback For All Players 24/7

Of all Bitcoin gambling sites, this is the only one that lets you choose your welcome bonus. You can take 3 deposit bonuses (110%, 80%, and 55%) or get a lifetime 10% cashback for EVERY deposit! This crypto casino entertainment hub is a 100% secure experience with its 128-bit SSL and blockchain technologies, ensuring that everything is transparent. Also, it is most popular in Europe, Canada, and Australia, but also… Bro literally has NO country restrictions and works legally worldwide.

It's a perfect Bitcoin casino gambling website for mobile devices, offering games from creators that never fail to bring us something interesting: Habanero, Endorphina, BF Games, Ezugi, Evoplay, and more. Another important thing for me was that the Bitcoin casino does not require any downloads!

The Bitcoin casino is multilingual: English, German, French, Italian, Japanese, and other languages. In addition, it has an impressive collection of Bitcoin casino slots, but there are also other games to check — the total number of Bitcoin casino titles is over 3K.

New Bitcoin slot games often

Quite a diverse Bitcoin live casino with Craps, Blackjack, Poker, Bitcoin Roulette, etc.

The most interesting Scratch Cards collection I've seen! Many crypto casinos don't even offer these

Payments in BTC, USD, and EUR, and that's it

Exclusive bonus: 10% cashback on every deposit 24/7 in real-time

9. JackBit: 100 FS No Wagering — Best For Crypto Welcome Bonus

JackBit crypto gambling site is a great option for sports betting and casino gambling alike. This crypto gambling brand brings the most rewarding games from 1X2 Gaming, 2BY2 Gaming, 7Mojos, Ainsworth, All41 Studios, Amatic, Apollo Play, BGaming, and many other top-rated providers.

Moreover, this Bitcoin casino is open to players worldwide! Only four countries are restricted (Latvia, Russia, the Netherlands, and Belarus), while everyone else can play safely and without challenges. And it is recognized as one of the best Bitcoin casinos in Spain, making it a standout choice for online gambling enthusiasts in the country!

Its best Bitcoin casino bonus (the 100 free spins) is WAGER-FREE. Use the code "WELCOME" to claim them. Free spins only work for The Book Of Dead!

Free Bitcoin bet promotions

A smartly designed Bitcoin mobile casino with flawless optimization for all devices

6,614 Bitcoin slot machines

This Bitcoin online casino has Bingo!

The top Bitcoin casino online for tournaments

Many country restrictions

Most promo offers are for their Bitcoin betting site for sports

Exclusive bonus: 100% up to 100 USD

10. Rocketpot.io: 100% Match Bonus + 100 FS — Best for Crypto Casino & Sportsbook Options

Rocketpot.io is a Bitcoin gambling site with many licenses and rewards. What did I notice about them? First of all, this crypto casino has a huge base for cryptocurrency deposits, there are a lot of possibilities. For example, you can make a deposit with crypto coins or cards or even Apple Pay, the full list - USDC, TRX, USDTT, USDTE, XRP, LTC, ETH, DOGE, DAI, ADA, CAD, CAD, BCH, BTC, BUSD, BNB, Visa, Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Skrill. This is a rather large and extremely rare list. Also their live chat is open 24/7. I ask questions out of principle, night and day and their chat was fast as lightning - I liked that. By the way, I rated their mobile version 9 out of 10 for a reason, as they have a phenomenally huge amount of mobile friendly games and they are all very nicely done.

The fastest withdrawals with Ripple! While most bitcoin casinos don't even have this payment option or deliver it for 4-5 business days, RocketPot processes your XRP withdrawal request instantly. I usually get it within 1 hour!

Every section of this best Bitcoin gambling website can amaze newcomers and adepts. But jackpot games should be everyone's priority when it comes to Rocketpot. The top picks for people who focus on gambling with Bitcoin are.

Also, this Bitcoin casino specializes in crypto poker, so it is considered as one of the best online poker sites in Australia.

4K+ highest-quality slot machines from strong and certified providers

New games often!

An original crash game

I use this for sports bets most profitably (the best odds for regular events)

High reputation + fast and effective solutions for problems

Very few bonuses: the only regular bonus is 20% cashback, and you must be VIP to get more bonuses

Exclusive bonus: 100% up to 5000 USDT + 100 Free Spins

11. 7Bit: 100% + 100 FS — Best Casino for Bitcoin Poker

Festive and shining, 7BitCasino is just another Curaçao-crowned gambling house that will appeal to those looking for a platform with a unique vibe of real-life gambling.

Games in 7Bit's gallery are of top quality as the platform partners with all industry leaders from Endorphina to Booming Games to Peter & Sons and Retrogaming.

In addition to all sorts of slots available, there is also a good selection of table games and live casino titles. Most games, except live titles, can be enjoyed for free using the demo mode. When it comes to bonuses, 7Bit Casino is, above all else, famous for its ample welcome package. Moreover, this crypto casino stands out as a top Bitstarz alternative due to its similar functionality and user interface. Fans of Bitstarz will undoubtedly appreciate 7BitCasino for its comparable features and seamless gaming experience.

7Bit is a crypto casino with 7K games, where Bitcoin Poker has over 100 live rooms and single-players

High roller 7Bit casino coupons

One of the most rewarding VIP clubs

Many promotions for all playstyles

Many country restrictions (again)

Bro has high wagering for cashback, and you only get it reduced when you are a VIP

Exclusive bonus: 100% deposit bonus + 100 free spins

12. Slots.lv: $3K In Cash + 30 FS — Best for Incredible Number of High-RTP BTC Slots

For the best mobile crypto gambling experience, I can only recommend this one among the best Bitcoin casinos. Slots.lv is a small crypto casino with around 1K games, but it has great crypto-centered promotions, tasty jackpots, and an amazing live dealer game collection. This Bitcoin gambling website will also easily entertain you with high-quality table games, live rooms, and some specialties. But first, boost your bankroll with its exclusive cash bonus! You can instantly get $7.5K and also dive into the hot drop jackpots to snatch a good prize!

The BEST crypto casino for bitcoin gamblers:

Mostly classic and low-volatility slot machines with high RTP

A good Bitcoin mobile casino

Enhanced bonuses for crypto players

Fast withdrawals (instant request processing if you verify your account)

Bro has heavy KYC (your real name, mobile phone, and stuff)

Exclusive bonus: A welcome boost of up to $7.5K

13. Bets.io: 20% Cashback — Best BTC Casino for Jackpot Games

Most recently, in 2021, Bet Entertainment N.V. launched an online Bitcoin casino, and I must say, the project is developing successfully, gathering fans of Bitcoin games around itself.

What does this Bitcoin casino offer? And what makes it stand out from the row of the best Bitcoin casinos?

39 most prominent game providers

Demo versions to test all available games

3000+ online cryptocurrency games to choose from

Daily cashback of up to 20% with only a 3X wagering requirement

Smooth functionality backed with a good-looking design

A large collection of the most reliable crypto options.

It is difficult to cover all the gaming features that Bets.io offers, but it will not be difficult to single out the top ones. Currently, the site hosts more than 3,000 gaming options, which will delight both slot lovers and table game players.

LETS YOU HAVE MULTIPLE ACCOUNTS for different crypto balances! (I legit haven't seen other crypto gambling sites do this so easily)

Bets.io crypto casino has a built-in exchange: you can buy crypto for gambling instantly!

Accepts major cryptos and a long list of ERC-20 and TRC-20 altcoins like Cloudbet and Stake

This cryptocurrency casino marks out high-SRP games

Bets.io online crypto casino has tournaments with prize pools of MILLIONS of $$$

At Bets.io, you can access 10K GAMES!

USDT lottery weekly; you get free tickets by depositing

Promo offers for casino players and sports bettors alike

The collection is big… too big, making the experience confusing sometimes

Despite stellar services, the best bitcoin casino isn't the #1 option for novices and regular players

Exclusive bonus: First Deposit Bonus Up to 1 BTC + 100 FS

My Method Of Picking Bitcoin Casinos

At the beginning of this section, I want to mention that I have a really strong expertise in my business because I am the creator of the most successful article from last year, dedicated to the best crypto casinos in 2023. It was published on the reputable Times Union website and has consistently held top positions in search results. However, I have now written and published a more in-depth and detailed article focusing on the best crypto casinos in 2024. I hope you will thoroughly enjoy it here on Fox 29.. Crypto casinos are diverse and often DECEPTIVE not to mention that 5 out of 10 crypto casinos are literal unlicensed scams with unfair T&Cs and mechanisms to steal your data.

But how do you find the best Bitcoin casino websites?.. You need to check some information about:

Licenses

Use any search engine (I use Google) to find superficial info about a license

Rule out crypto casinos when you can't see any license info in the first 5 results.

Visit sites with license info on the surface. Scroll to the bottom and click licenses: there must be company names, owners, validity statuses, and contacts of the licensing authorities

Check the spelling of the licenses' links (authentic have validator's names in them and 100% correct spelling; any mistakes mean that this document is FAKE)

If everything's good, put these cryptocurrency gambling sites into your allowlist.

T&Cs

Find the Terms And Conditions

Use the following keywords to find the most important points: account, illicit, illegal, legal, fraudulent, warrant, deposit, withdrawal, payment, time, wager, bonus, privacy, KYC, responsible, placing bets, bonus, eligibility, activation, expiry, breach, complaints

Allowlist crypto casino sites you think have fair T&Cs.

Software

Look at the providers' board/page

Go to their sites and look into company histories

Search for RNG certificates and international licenses

Test selected slots with a 5-spin method and other games in demos or with small bets

Allowlist BTC gambling sites that have games from legitimate, transparent, and certified creators only.

Bonuses

Look at expiry dates and wagering requirements

Normal FS expire in 1 day, and their wager is usually under X50

Normal cash can expire within 7-30+ days, and its wager is usually X25-50 (X60 is tolerable but is a red flag)

Only allowlist the top Bitcoin casinos with doable bonus T&Cs.

Cryptocurrency Withdrawal Methods

Ensure you have verified your account for withdrawals

Check request processing time information BEFOREHAND

Check fee information BEFOREHAND

Withdraw your first winnings immediately after you wager the welcome bonus

Normal withdrawal time for BTC is up to 48 hours

DOGE: under 24 h.

ETH: under 5 h.

LTC: under 3 h.

USDT: under 48 h.

Compare the fee information and what fees you've paid to identify hidden commissions

Rule out all casinos with crypto payment processing taking over 2 business days. Everything else is up to you.

Future Trends in Crypto Gambling: Will 2024 Be Better?

How about a 2024 crypto gambling outlook? Some cryptocurrency gambling innovations promise to make this sector even cooler for bitcoin casinos… AND GAMBLERS, too!

First and foremost, blockchain advancements in gambling allow total anonymity for players and much faster transactions, deleting intermediaries like banks from the string. The future of decentralized bitcoin gambling also looks bright because crypto payment options become more diverse, accessible, and easy to use. Nowadays, many online gambling enthusiasts don't even learn about acquiring cryptos and buy them with a couple of clicks, no different from exchanging EUR for USD. Advancing cross-chain gambling technology, in turn, lets players easily bridge this or that crypto and get the full amount without difficulties.

AI and VR in online casinos have also become integral parts of the experiences globally. Among the emerging trends in digital crypto casinos, this is the coolest for interactivity and entertainment purposes. For instance, you can visit metaverse casinos and "travel" to the most popular gambling sights.

Mobile gambling growth is another trend:

Source: Udonis

The community of mobile gamblers is only getting bigger, and Bitcoin gambling sites prioritize mobile versions while successfully optimizing these for desktop, too. As a result, navigating BTC gambling sites is easy: you can access 99% of the needed things in 1-2 taps.

The regulatory landscape for crypto gambling remains questionable. Still, since this sector is profitable for advanced states/countries (high gambling business returns → high taxes → high profits for the gov), this business will not get restricted more than it is right now. Plus, developing countries that want to join the First World also embrace cryptocurrency gambling innovations, creating spaces for enthusiasts.

So...

YES, 2024 WILL BE BETTER FOR THE GLOBAL CRYPTO GAMBLING COMMUNITY!

Boosting Security And Anonymity When Gambling With Crypto: My 5 Best Methods

You don't trust crypto casinos online, even if they have proof they are secure, right? That's Giga Chad's behavior I support. So, here are several things I do to guarantee I'm 100% safe:

Prioritizing Decentralized Digital Ledger (DLT): I seek DLT solutions to have my transactions recorded in many places simultaneously. Immutable transaction history is a 10/10 bonus.

Smart Contracts For Bet Placement: Bitcoin casinos with self-executing contracts are green flags, and I usually stick to them for immediate records of my BTC bets. Gladly, this technology is quite popular; there are even smart contracts for lottery winnings.

Secure Digital Identity Creation: Create your profile without details that can "help" identify you. I mostly use BTC gambling sites that offer services with no/optional KYC. Plus, legitimate crypto casinos always make your data inaccessible to hackers with blockchain and advanced SSL encryption.

Hardware Crypto Wallets: Keeping your bitcoin casino winnings in an offline crypto wallet is best. The thing can cost $60-400, but that can save thousands and millions for you.

Proxies And VPN: Sometimes, I use proxy solutions to get a secondary security shield during my sessions. Most crypto casinos I've listed are proxy and VPN-friendly, BTW.

Responsible Bitcoin Gambling: How To Stay Safe

Here are the 5 most important rules of responsible gambling with crypto!

Treating Gambling As Entertainment: GAMBLING IS FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY! These are GAMES. Professional gambling as the main income source is only for people who dedicate their lives to gambling; a regular person is likelier to go broke /gen.

Tools For Responsible Cryptocurrency Use In Gambling: Avoiding monetary losses you can't control is easy with mechanisms like BTC bet limits and self-exclusion. As a rule, you can text the support and say that you want it to enable tools for responsible cryptocurrency use, and the support will set the limitations within an hour.

Avoiding Bitcoin Casino Scams: You are the only person responsible for where you register and deposit your money. Please only seek legitimate crypto gambling websites and provably fair games in Bitcoin casinos.

Preventing Obsession With Wagering, Aka Ludomania: Emotional well-being in gambling is super important, and you must control your emotions, approach, and thoughts about this entertainment. Obsession with wagering can take various forms, such as betting beyond means, chasing losses, lying about gambling activities, etc. Please remember that it's OKAY to seek help when you notice these signs!

Social Stability And Legal Compliance: Illegal activities will be punished sooner or later. Bitcoin casinos preventing money laundering or other illegal crypto-gambling activities will detect and report your actions. Plus, respect the restrictions and do not attempt to access sites that are straight-up BANNED in your region; interactions with them can lead to severe consequences.

RTP, SRP, Volatility, And More: What You MUST Know About BTC Casino Games Before Playing

Here is a 1-minute online crypto gambling glossary for you

RTP Percentages In Crypto Casino Games

RTP in Bitcoin slots and other games (Return-To-Player rate) is what players can expect to get back in cash in the long run. For instance, 99% RTP means that for ten $10 rounds ($100 wagered), you will most likely get around $99 back.

The impact of RTP on player winnings IS VERY LOW. iGaming companies simulate billions of rounds to calculate the RTP. In turn, high payout BTC slots can have low RTP (for example, Mega Moolah, even though its RTP is below 90%).

SRP VS RTP In Online Slots

SRP (Statistical-Return-To-Player or slot return percentage) is how much a game pays STATISTICALLY within 4-24 hours. Calculating SRP in BTC games is only possible with constant monitoring and pattern analysis in crypto gambling. Best crypto casinos like Cloudbet and Bets.io publish this information to mark the high payout BTC slots.

SRP and player profitability are connected directly. Prioritize high-SRP games for hot streaks in crypto slots!

High VS Low Volatility Bitcoin Slots

Volatility and risk in crypto gambling are synonymous. When choosing games based on volatility, consider how comfortable you are with losing a lot of money and getting wins only sometimes.

Low volatility = safe. You get small wins often. Your bankroll will likely stay the same.

High volatility = risky. You will only get big rewards rarely, but these big rewards can be X60K of your BTC bet.

There are also volatility levels in between those two.

Max Win And Game Volatility

Max win is the cap on how much money you can win with a single bet if you land symbols that trigger the maximum multiplier. Highly volatile games tend to have bigger max win potentials and are more profitable. Lower-volatility games tend to have max wins up to X5K.

Number Of Paylines And Winning Chances

The more paylines, the better! Landing matching symbols on this line will give you money. Analyzing slot game boards for better odds, seek slot machines with 20+ paylines.

Payline variations in crypto slots can be literally anything. Plus, game board features can include altering the board, which gives you more or fewer paylines (for instance, like in True Kult: at first, you have 300 smth paylines, but their number can be increased to over 3K).

Megaways slots have the biggest number of paylines.

NOTE! Cluster slot machines have NO PAYLINES. Instead, you trigger a win by landing matching symbols anywhere on the board, but they must "touch" each other. Like here:

Bitcoin Casino Bonuses: The Best To Claim And The Worst To Avoid (IMO)

High-Value BTC Bonuses

Welcome Bonus: Sign-up bonuses usually have big bankroll % boosts (deposit match bonus) + a perk like FS or cashback; you can usually wager them for a long time, too.

Payment Method Bonus: Casinos that want to switch to crypto entirely can give you enhanced bankroll boosts for the same wagering!

Exclusive Bonuses : These are high cashback, Rakeback, better reloads, etc. These tend to have better conditions for gamblers, too.

Free Spins Bonus: Instant yes (only ignore if the wagering requirement is over X50).

Cashback Bonus: Easy money!

Birthday Bonus: Usually low-wagering and cute.

Tournament Bonuses: Only cool for advanced gamblers, but still cool .

High Roller/VIP Bonus: The biggest perks for those who wager 500K+.

Low-Value Crypto Bonuses

No Deposit Bonus: Even the best Bitcoin casino no deposit bonus won't give you enough cash to win. It's usually a risk-free bonus of $10-75 to test games.

Reload Bonus : Only gets good if the reload is 40%+.

Refer-a-Friend Bonus: Usually a small no-wagering perk you get for bringing a friend in (I don't have that many friends to get a lot from this).

Seasonal and Event-Based Bonuses: Unstable, rare + usually require competition where high-rollers obv win.

Best Of Luck!

Enjoy the benefits of crypto gambling to the maximum! I hope your decentralized gambling experience will be rewarding, and that the best Bitcoin casino perks help you on the road to riches. May Lady Fortuna favor you today

FAQ

What Are The Best Crypto Casinos?

As the best Crypto casinos, I recommend Stake, Cloudbet, MetaSpins, Wild.io, and Bets.io.

What Are The Top Cryptocurrencies For Gambling?

In my practice, these are Bitcoin (the #1 stablecoin), Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Dogecoin, Tether (USDT), Bitcoin Cash, Monero, Dash, and Binance Coin (BNB). Some altcoins in online casinos can also be fast and have lower withdrawal fees.

What Fair And High Payout BTC Slots Are Available?

I recommend Rich Wilde games (the full collection is on Stake), Sugar Rush, Sweet Bonanza, Gates of Olympus, Road Kill, the Nitropolis series, Money Train 1-4, Big Bambo, and Hand of Anubis. Also, you can choose any game by Spribe because this creator is licensed over 10 times by authorities in different countries.

What Are The Main Cryptocurrency Bonus Limitations?

The main cryptocurrency bonus limitations include expiration date, wagering requirements, the max cash limit you can withdraw if you win this money with the bonus, and limits on how much you can get from this perk (for instance, 100% deposit bonus up to 1 BTC).

Disclaimer!

This post is for entertainment purposes. The reader is responsible for the bets they place on these sites.

Gambling is entertainment for players over 18 years old (21 in some regions). Check your local law. Please do not try to bypass restrictions, as that might lead to legal problems.

Obsession with wagering is a real and valid problem. Gambling addiction (ludomania) can happen to anyone, no matter their age, gender, income, nationality, etc. Free resources that can help you or your loved ones are available 24/7: International Support Contacts — GamCare.

Stay safe!