76ers fans flock to home opener at Wells Fargo Center

76ers fans shuffled into the Wells Fargo Center psyched for the season home opener.



Fan, Josh Bolen, of Schwenksville, Pa., was also pumped to show off his make-shift Malone jersey.



"I like him a lot better than Ben Simmons," says Bolen.



Several fans expressed their feelings about the Ben Simmons-saga with tape and a sharpie. They covered up the name of a player they once loved.



FOX 29's Jenni Joyce asked fan, Jack Brennan, "What’s your jersey say?"

"Trade Ben Simmons," Jack replied.



While fans tried to silence the negative noise on game night, others couldn’t help but focus on the distracting headline.



Sean McCloskey is Northeast Philadelphia explained, "Jason Kelce said it best. Play hard, we love ya. But if you don’t wanna play hard, I don’t want nothin’ to do with ya!"



There was no sign of Simmons at the arena Friday night.



Before the game, teammate Joel Embiid addressed the issue and asked for fans’ support.



Many fans are already preparing for number 25s exit.



Dom Marascio, of Spring City, Pa. says, "I don’t think Ben Simmons will ever play a game for Philadelphia ever again. I really don’t think. He’s not there mentally. He said that today."

