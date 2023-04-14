76ers to start playoffs against the Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets in game one of the Eastern Conference first round. Philadelphia went 4-0 against Brooklyn during the regular season. The 76ers won the last regular season meeting 134-105 on April 9 led by 20 points from Louis King, while Cameron Thomas scored 46 points for the Nets.

The 76ers are 10-6 against division opponents. Philadelphia has a 10-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nets are 7-9 in division games. Brooklyn ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 14.6 fast break points per game led by Mikal Bridges averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid is averaging 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Bridges is averaging 20.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Nets. Cameron Johnson is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 113.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 113.8 points, 41.8 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Joel Embiid: day to day (calf), Tobias Harris: day to day (hip), James Harden: day to day (achilles), Georges Niang: day to day (knee), Tyrese Maxey: day to day (neck), P.J. Tucker: day to day (calf), De'Anthony Melton: day to day (calf).

Nets: Ben Simmons: out for season (knee), Cameron Johnson: day to day (knee), Edmond Sumner: day to day (hip), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (wrist), Seth Curry: day to day (ankle), Royce O'Neale: day to day (knee).