Andrew Wooten signs with Philadelphia Union

Forward Andrew Wooten has signed with Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union after scoring 17 goals last season for Sandhausen in the German second division.

Philadelphia said Thursday that Wooten was signed using targeted allocation money and will be added to the roster when the transfer window opens July 9.

Wooten, 29, was born in Germany to an American serviceman, and a German mother. He has made one appearance for the U.S. national team, in an exhibition against Costa Rica on Oct. 13, 2015.

He also has played for Kaiserslautern and FSV Frankfurt.

