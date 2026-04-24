Celtics take 2-1 series lead over Sixers in Philadelphia with Game 3 win

The Brief The Philadelphia 76ers lost 108-100 to the Boston Celtics in Game 3, giving Boston a 2-1 series lead. Celtics fans' cheers were heard late as the Sixers struggled without Joel Embiid. Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday night in South Philadelphia.



The Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 108-100 in Game 3, taking a 2-1 lead in the series, according to the game summary. The Sixers played without Joel Embiid, who is still recovering from an appendectomy.

Sixers fans experience a rollercoaster of emotions during Game 3

What we know:

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 25 points for the Celtics, who made 20 three-pointers compared to 12 for the Sixers.

Tyrese Maxey hit a deep three in the fourth quarter to give Philadelphia an 85-84 lead, but Boston responded and took control late in the game.

The crowd in South Philadelphia was described as loud, emotional and fully invested as the Sixers fought deep into the fourth quarter.

When the Celtics pulled ahead, Boston fans' chants of "Let’s go Celtics!" could be heard, and one Sixers fan responded, "Yo, get out of here with that!"

The Sixers have not beaten the Celtics in a playoff series since Julius Erving faced Larry Bird more than four decades ago. This history continues to frustrate fans with each loss.

What they're saying:

"Yo, get out of here with that!" said a Sixers fan in response to Celtics fans cheering late in the game.

Dave Pratter, a Sixers fan, shared his reaction to the game.

Fans left the arena feeling disappointed but still hopeful, believing the team and crowd will not back down as the series continues.

The Sixers’ three-point shooting and the absence of Joel Embiid were key factors in the loss. The Celtics’ ability to hit shots from beyond the arc made the difference in a game where every possession mattered.

Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday night in South Philadelphia, and fans are expected to bring the same energy.

The backstory:

The Sixers’ struggles against the Celtics in the playoffs have lasted more than 40 years, dating back to the days of Julius Erving and Larry Bird. Each new loss adds to the frustration for a fan base eager for a breakthrough.

Joel Embiid continues to recover from an appendectomy, and his absence is felt both on the court and among fans looking for a difference-maker.

The mood in the arena shifted from optimism to anger to disbelief as the game slipped away. Fans wore every second of the game, and the disappointment was clear as they left the arena.

This series is a major moment for the Sixers and their fans, who are hoping to overcome a long history of playoff struggles against the Celtics. The outcome of Game 4 could be a turning point in the series.

The passion and investment of the Philadelphia crowd show how much this team means to the city, and the next game will be another test of their belief and resilience.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if Joel Embiid will be able to return for Game 4 on Sunday night.