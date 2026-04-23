2 Sharon Hill officers accused of leaking law enforcement info to drug dealer

The Brief Two Sharon Hill police officers are charged with helping a known drug dealer by sharing confidential information. Detective Vincent Procopio and Patrolman Dominic Dellabarba face multiple charges, including bribery and obstruction. The drug dealer, who is cooperating with law enforcement, is also facing charges.



Two Sharon Hill police officers are facing criminal charges after allegedly helping a known drug dealer by providing confidential law enforcement information, according to Attorney General Dave Sunday.

What we know:

Detective Vincent Procopio is charged with possession with intent to deliver, bribery, tampering with physical evidence, and other offenses for assisting a drug dealer in exchange for cocaine, according to Attorney General Sunday.

Patrolman Dominic Dellabarba is charged with obstructing administration of the law and other offenses for his role in helping the same dealer, officials said.

"The actions of these sworn officers were betrayals of the community and of their fellow officers, who abided by their sworn oaths to protect and serve," Attorney General Sunday said. "These selfish, criminal acts also stain the reputations of many public servants who make sacrifices for their communities every day across the Commonwealth."

Among the allegations, Procopio allegedly told the dealer about ongoing investigations and whether any acquaintances were cooperating with law enforcement. Dellabarba is accused of informing the dealer about active warrants after learning the dealer was under investigation.

The cases were referred to the Office of Attorney General by the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office. Senior Deputy Attorney General John Hamme of the Public Corruption Section will prosecute the cases.

Timeline:

Charges were filed Thursday morning, and arraignments are pending, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The drug dealer involved is not being identified because they are providing information to law enforcement and are also facing criminal charges.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when the arraignments for Procopio and Dellabarba will take place or the full extent of the alleged assistance provided to the drug dealer.