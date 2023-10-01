Citizens Bank Park infield sporting new look as Phillies prepare for postseason
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies infield has acquired a new look as the postseason is set to start.
Crews were busy working Sunday morning, painting a new logo at Citizens Bank Park.
The Postseason logo has been painted onto the Phillies infield, designating their advancement to the Wild Card playoff games, which begin Tuesday, at home.
The Phillies will face the Miami Marlins Tuesday in South Philly.
Welcome to Red October!