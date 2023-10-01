Expand / Collapse search

Citizens Bank Park infield sporting new look as Phillies prepare for postseason

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Philadelphia Phillies
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Phillies postseason logo

The Philadelphia Phillies Postseason logo has been painted on the infield at Citizens Bank Park. Courtesy: Philadelphia Phillies.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies infield has acquired a new look as the postseason is set to start.

Crews were busy working Sunday morning, painting a new logo at Citizens Bank Park.

The Postseason logo has been painted onto the Phillies infield, designating their advancement to the Wild Card playoff games, which begin Tuesday, at home.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The Phillies will face the Miami Marlins Tuesday in South Philly.

Welcome to Red October!