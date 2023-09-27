'Sign up now' for the chance to grab Phillies postseason tickets! Here's how:

article

Postseason fever is already here, which means the ticket frenzy for those coveted playoff games is about to begin!

On Wednesday, the Phillies announced that fans can register to purchase tickets for potential National League Division Series, National League Championship Series and World Series games at Citizens Bank Park.

The announcement comes just hours after the National League champions clinched a wild-card berth, sending the beloved team back to the postseason for the second year in a row.

RELATED COVERAGE: Phillies head back to postseason with 3-2 win over Pirates

The team is urging fans to "sign up now," because ticket availability is limited for all three rounds. Tickets for the Wild Card series are already sold out.

Fans must register for the ticket opportunity by October 1 for NLDS; October 8 for NLCS and October 15 for the World Series. Entries will be randomly selected, and notified by email.

Last year, tickets prices for the World Series skyrocketed to over $1,000 each just to stand for Game 4.