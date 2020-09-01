Comcast Spectacor, Harris Blitzer Sports offer Wells Fargo Center for election activities

article

The owners of the Wells Fargo Center are offering the use of the arena to the City of Philadelphia for activities related to the upcoming election.

The decision to offer up the arena was announced in a press release Tuesday morning.

The arena, which is home to the Philadelphia Flyers and 76ers, will be made available for the city to use for the November general election. Its exact purpose has yet to be determined, but many cities across the country are turning their arenas into polling places.

Turning the arenas into polling places was one of the conditions that brought NBA players back to the court after they boycotted games and called for social justice reforms following the shooting death of Jacob Blake.

Many hope the arenas will allow for safe in-person voting for communities vulnerable to COVID-19.

“We thank our great partner, Comcast Spectacor, and the Philadelphia Flyers for their efforts in ensuring that the Wells Fargo Center is available to serve as a place where the Philadelphia community can safely exercise their right to vote. The 76ers will continue to advocate for increased access to voting and use our platform to do good in our communities,” 76ers President Chris Heck said in a statement.

