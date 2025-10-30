Delaware v. Norfolk: Inside the HBCU Battle of the Legends college football game

The Brief Eagles legends Michael Vick and Desean Jackson faced off as coaches at the Linc. The event celebrated HBCU football with performances and appearances by current Eagles players. Fans gathered to witness the historic matchup and celebrate the legacy of the players.



Eagles fans were treated to a special night at the Linc as two Philadelphia Eagles legends, Michael Vick and Desean Jackson, returned home to face off as coaches.

Battle of the legends at the Linc

What we know:

Michael Vick, former Eagles quarterback, led Norfolk State University against his old teammate Desean Jackson, who coached Delaware State University.

The game, dubbed the Vick Jackson Bowl, was a thrilling showcase of HBCU football.

The event was a home game for Delaware State and drew notable figures like future Hall of Famer Marshawn Lynch and recently unretired Eagle Brandon Graham.

Graham expressed his excitement, saying, "It feels great seeing two of my ex-teammates playing against each other. Life is great for them right now and I’m happy to be here."

The event highlighted the rich history and culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

It featured performances from each school, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

What they're saying:

Dr. Jamar Jeffers, National President of the National Alumni Association, shared his emotions, saying, "I’ve been in this stadium before and seen the Eagles logo. It almost brought a tear to my eye to see Hornets in the end zone."

Fans, including those without ties to either school, came out to support their former NFL stars.

Cameron Moore from West Philadelphia said, "It’s just a beautiful thing to see two black male coaches, Eagles legends, as head coaches of HBCUs."

Desean Jackson expressed his enthusiasm for coaching, stating, "It’s a blessing, it’s an honor anytime I get to get out here and pour into these young men and motivate and inspire them in their life."