76ers head coach Doc Rivers fired after Game 7 loss in NBA Playoffs, sources say

The Sixers are officially on the hunt for a new head coach - Doc Rivers is out!

Sources tell FOX 29 that Rivers was fired by the 76ers after losing 112-88 to the Boston Celtic during Game 7 in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Celtics moved on to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year.

The 76ers announced they have "parted ways" with Rivers on Tuesday.

"Doc is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, a future Hall of Famer, and someone I respect immensely," Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey said. "We’re grateful for all he did in his three seasons here and thank him for the important impact he made on our franchise. After having the chance to reflect upon our season, we decided that certain changes are necessary to further our goals of competing for a championship."

Rivers, who coached the team for three seasons, has yet to comment on the departure.