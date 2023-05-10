Dodgers' Mookie Betts gets Airbnb to stay out of supposedly haunted team hotel in Milwaukee

article

Mookie Betts may be the biggest star on the Los Angeles Dodgers , but sometimes, even the most important player needs to be away from his team.

For Betts , he has pretty good reasoning: the hotel his team is staying in is apparently haunted.

The Dodgers are in Milwaukee for a three-game set, and like most MLB teams who make the trip to Wisconsin, the Dodgers are staying at the Pfister Hotel, which is 130 years old. But with its rich history comes some tales of ghosts and ghouls.

So, Betts decided to rent out an Airbnb for the stay.

According to the Orange County Register, Betts booked separate accommodations "just in case" all the rumors of the hotel are true.

Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz attempted to find another place to sleep last year, but that never happened - and his teammates had some fun at his expense.

They taped up a cartoon ghost on his door with the word "cuidado," Spanish for "watch out."

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers swings at a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 08, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Diaz's former teammate Ji-Man Choi said he encountered paranormal activity when he was a rookie at the hotel in 2016, and former big leaguer Mike Cameron also stayed elsewhere when he was a Milwaukee visitor.

Two-time MVP Bryce Harper is among plenty big leaguers, current and former, to also have wild experiences at the hotel.

"When I woke up in the morning — I swear on everything — the clothes were on the floor and the table was on the opposite side of the room against the wall," Harper has said, via MLB.com. "I was so flustered. I honestly thought there might be someone in my room. I had no idea what the hell just happened, so I actually looked around, and then I checked to see if the door was still latched, and it was."

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds third base on his way to scoring a run on a sacrifice fly ball hit by Will Smith #16 during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres in game four of the National League Division Series at PETC

The Airbnb stay has certainly helped Betts and his Dodgers. Milwaukee won 9-3 on Monday.

