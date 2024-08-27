Eagles 53-man roster: Final cuts, designations made ahead of 2024 season

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have widdled their roster down to 53 players ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline and following weeks of training camp and three preseason games.

The cutdown comes with a little over week left until the Eagles open their season against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil. The Eagles were active this offseason, making splashes in free agency and the draft with additions like Saqon Barkley, Bryce Huff, Mekhi Becton, CJ Gardner-Johnson and rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

Below is a look at who will head into the regular season in midnight green by position. Names are listed in alphabetical order.

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kenny Pickett

Running Back

Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Gainwell, Will Shipley

Wide Receiver

A.J. Brown, Britain Covey, Jahan Dotson, DeVonta Smith, Johnny Wilson

Tight End

Grant Calcaterra, Dallas Goedert

Offensive Line

Mekhi Becton, Landon Dickerson, Fred Johnson, Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, Trevor Keegan, Darian Kinnard, Jordan Mailata, Tyler Steen

Defensive Line

Thomas Booker, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Marlon Tuipulotu, Milton Williams

Edge Rusher

Brandon Graham, Bryce Huff, Jalyx Hunt, Patrick Johnson, Nolan Smith, Josh Sweat

Linebacker

Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Ben VanSumeren, Devin White

Defensive Back

Reed Blankenship, James Bradberry, Cooper DeJean, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Avonte Maddox, Tristin McCollum, Quinyon Mitchell, Eli Ricks, Kelee Ringo, Isaiah Rodgers, Darius Slay

Specialists

Jake Elliott, Rick Lovato, Braden Mann

Released/Waived

In order to get down to 53 the Eagles released LB Oren Burks, WR Parris Campbell, OL Nick Gates, G/C Matt Hennessy, WR John Ross, T/G Brett Toth.

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and wide reciever Ainias Smith were both placed on the Injured Reserve/Designated For Return list on Tuesday. Safety Sydney Brown was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.

The following players were also waived on Tuesday: