Warrant issued for man after woman, 13-year-old girl report being assaulted: officials

The Brief A warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old man after a woman and a 13-year-old girl reported assaults in Fishtown. The Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit has been investigating the two separate incidents. Police announced they are seeking Noel Vargas in connection with the investigation.



What we know:

Officials with the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit announced an active arrest warrant for 29-year-old Noel Vargas in connection with two alleged assaults in Fishtown.

According to authorities, Vargas is wanted for two counts each of indecent assault, simple assault and harassment.

Timeline:

The first incident happened on March 25, at about 9:30 in the morning, on the 1500 block of Palmer Street. A 36-year-old woman reported settling her son in a car seat in her car, when an unknown man walked by her, pinching her backside and then taking off northbound on Memphis Street.

The next incident happened on March 28, around 8 a.m., on the 1500 block of East Montgomery Avenue. A 13-year-old girl, on her way to school, walking along the sidewalk, told police a man walked up to her from behind and grabbed her in a bear hug. At that point, she screamed and the man took off, this time south on Memphis Street.

Dig deeper:

The man was described in the first incident as having a light complexion and a dark beard and wearing a black hoodie with a design and blue jeans. In the second incident, the man is described as a man in his 30s, about 5’6", with a heavy build and a beard and wearing a black and white hoodie and black jogging pants.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information regarding either incident or anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Noel Vargas to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477), and all tips will remain confidential.