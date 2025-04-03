I-95 Collapse: NTSB issues final report following 2023 fatal crash, collapse of highway

article

On June 11, 2023, a truck driver, carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline, was attempting to exit I-95, but lost control of the vehicle on the off-ramp, causing the truck to flip and catch fire underneath the highway. The heat from the fire caused the highway to buckle and collapse.

The NTSB has exhaustively investigated the crash and subsequent collapse and have released their final findings.

What we know:

On Sunday morning, June 11, a little after 6:15, a truck driver, carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline from Wilmington to a Philly convenience store, was traveling north on I-95 and attempted to exit the highway at the Cottman Avenue exit, the NTSB announced in their final report.

The posted speed limit on the highway is 55 mph, while the advised speed limit on the exit ramp is 25 mph.

The NTSB report states the driver was traveling at a speed somewhere between 44 to 54 mph when he began traveling the exit ramp.

The report goes to say the driver lost control of the vehicle in the curve of the ramp, causing the truck to flip onto the passenger side and then strike the concrete barrier.

The truck then caught fire, which destroyed the truck. The heat from the fire then caused the northbound lanes of I-95 just above the crash scene and fire to buckle and collapse.

Dig deeper:

The driver died at the scene.

The report goes on to say the southbound lanes of I-95 were also damaged after the fire. A post-fire inspection by PennDOT determined the highway, in that area, was unsafe for travel.

Subsequently, all north and southbound lanes were closed between Woodhaven Road and Aramingo Avenue.

Reaction from officials:

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro called the fire and subsequent collapse "remarkable devastation" in a press briefing later in the day after the crash.

Both local and federal officials were on scene Sunday and Monday detailing the damage and working to develop a plan to combat traffic issues caused by the collapse.

Shapiro says he and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney were briefed by law enforcement, first responders and transportation experts and saw an aerial view of the collapsed overpass.

Governor Shapiro issued a proclamation of disaster emergency for Philadelphia County, immediately following the crash, in order to help cut through red tape and give the city quick access to resources that will help repair I-95 safely and efficiently.

"To expedite the rebuilding of I-95 and cut through the red tape, this morning, I issued a disaster declaration, allowing the Commonwealth to immediately draw down federal funds and move quickly to begin the repair and reconstruction process," said Shapiro. "My Administration is in regular contact with our federal partners, who have pledged their complete support and assistance as we create alternative routes and rebuild I-95. My Administration is all hands-on deck to repair I-95 as safely and as efficiently as possible."

Conclusion:

Truckloads of aggregate hauled in from a Delaware County company filled in the gap. And, in a ceremony 12 days later, Governor Josh Shapiro re-opened the northbound lanes of I-95 to many happy commuters.

The highway permanently reopened May 23rd, 2024.