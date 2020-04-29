Eagles agree to terms with RB Corey Clement on one-year-deal

article

The Eagles announced today that they have agreed to terms with running back Corey Clement.

The contract is a one-year deal for the Glassboro, New Jersey native.

Clement, who was previously a free agent, played 3 seasons with the Eagles recording 1,586 yards and nine touchdowns.

Clement also led the team in receiving yards during the team’s appearance in Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots.

He spent most of the 2019 season on the Injured Reserve only playing in 4 games before injuring his shoulder.

