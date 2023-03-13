Eagles Free Agency: Kelce to play another year while Hargrave, Edwards are reportedly leaving

article

The NFL’s so-called ‘legal tampering’ window opened at noon Monday, and the Philadelphia Eagles quickly learned news about key contributors on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

All-Pro center Jason Kelce announced in a tweet that he would be putting off retirement to play another season.

"I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season. After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t [expletive] done yet!" Kelce wrote.

He also appeared to have celebrated his return with Eagles Vice President and General Manager Howie Roseman in a video posted by Kelce's "New Heights Show" podcast account on Twitter.

Kelce has been as durable as they come with the Super Bowl putting him at 149 consecutive games played. The 35-year-old Kelce was a sixth-round pick in the 2011 draft and is a five-time All-Pro.

Kelce is a big fan favorite and has done it all outside the football field such as singing the national anthem at a 76ers game, partying with the Phanatic and pounding a beer to a roaring ovation at a Phillies playoff game.

But the moment that endeared him for life to the Philly faithful came at the 2018 Super Bowl parade when he dressed as one of Philadelphia’s famed Mummers and the ultimate underdog delivered a fiery, profane speech that whipped the crowd into a frenzy.

"No one likes us! No one likes us! No one likes us! We don’t care," Kelce exclaimed. "We’re from Philly! No one likes us! We don’t care!"

TJ Edwards to Chicago

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport report free agent middle linebacker TJ Edwards plans to sign with the Chicago Bears in free agency. The deal was reportedly worth $19.5 million over three years, with $12 million guaranteed.

Edwards was among a number of high-profile free agents the team could potentially see leave in free agency. Roseman, admitted earlier this offseason that the team wouldn’t be able to sign back all of their pending free agents.

Edwards led the team with 159 tackles from his middle linebacker position. Although the Eagles don’t value linebacker as highly as other positions in their scheme, Edwards has been dependable since being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Javon Hargrave to San Francisco

After a phenomenal 2022 season with the Eagles, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is reportedly cashing in on a new deal with the San Francisco 49ers. Rapoport reports Hargrave has agreed to an $84 million deal over four years.

Hargrave had a career-high 11 sacks to help the Eagles to an NFL-leading 70 sacks last season.

A full list of unrestricted Eagles free agents includes the following:

CB James Bradberry, DT Fletcher Cox, T Andre Dillard, LB T.J. Edwards, S Marcus Epps, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DT Javon Hargrave, DT Linval Joseph, C Jason Kelce, P Brett Kern, QB Gardner Minshew, WR Zach Pascal, DE Robert Quinn, RB Miles Sanders, RB Boston Scott, G Isaac Seumalo, DT Ndamukong Suh, LB Kyzir White.

Other key free agents still include safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and cornerback James Bradberry.

Gardner-Johnson tied for the league lead with six interceptions despite missing five games late in the season. Bradberry helped secure the back end of a defense that finished first against the pass. Those three players would be the most costly losses, figuratively, and the most costly to re-sign, literally.

Offensively, the 35-year-old Kelce was expected to either retire or be re-signed. The two biggest names on offense who could be elsewhere in 2023 are Seumalo, an intelligent player and a key part of perhaps the league’s top offensive line; and Sanders, who rushed for a career-high 1,269 yards. Those are potential holes that Roseman will need to fill, and there isn’t money for everyone.