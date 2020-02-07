Eagles hire Celek, Barwin, Sproles to front office positions

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced the hiring of three former players to their front office.

Connor Barwin was hired as an assistant the general manager, while Brent Celek and Darren Sproles will serve as personnel consultants.

Barwin, a former defensive end and linebacker, played 10 seasons in the NFL and spent 2013-2016 as a member of the Eagles.

Former tight end Brent Celek spent all 11 of his seasons with the Eagles before retiring as a Super Bowl champion in 2017.

Running back and return specialist Darren Sproles announced his retirement from the NFL after the 2019 season, his 15th.

Along with the former players, the Eagles announced the hiring of Tom Hunkele, Ted Wrath, and Jeremiah Washburn.

Hunkele will serve as Director of Sports Medicine, Rath will be the Director of Sports Performance, and Washburn will serve as the Director of Player Personnel/Senior Defensive Assistant.

