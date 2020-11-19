Expand / Collapse search

Eagles player tests positive for coronavirus, 3 players placed on COVID-19/reserve list

Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles have confirmed one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes just days after their last opponent, the New York Giants, announced one of their players also tested positive for the virus.

The team released a statement on Thursday afternoon saying that the player and close contacts identified through contact tracing are now in self-isolation.

The Eagles have placed WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, RB Corey Clement, and DE Vinny Curry on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which was created for a player who either tests positive or has been in close contact with an infected person.  

The team listed five players as missing practice with an illness.

"We are following NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols and remain in communication with the league on this matter.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest