Eagles tackle Jack Driscoll to miss rest of season with injury, reports say

article

The injury bug continues to eat away at the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line as the team has now reportedly lost another tackle who started in Sunday's win against the Saints.

NFL Networks Mike Garafolo reports right tackle Jack Driscoll will miss the rest of the season with an MCL sprain.

Garafolo, citing sources, says Driscoll was able to tough out the injury during Sunday's game, but further testing revealed the full extent of the injury.

The Eagles have already lost the following offensive linemen to injury this season.

Brandon Brooks

Andre Dillard

Lane Johnson

Jason Peters

Sue Opeta

Advertisement

Starting left guard Issac Seumalo had also missed time earlier in the season, but has since returned.

Jason Kelce is the only Eagles offensive lineman who has started every game for the Eagles this season. In their 13 games, the Eagles have started 12 different offensive line combinations.

Driscoll, a rookie fourth-round pick, played in 11 games for the Eagles this season including four starts.

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter