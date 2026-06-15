The Brief Ecuador fans gathered to celebrate their country's World Cup opener in Philadelphia. Before kickoff, supporters packed the Art Museum steps and covered the Rocky statue in their team's gear. Ecuador dropped their first match to Ivory Coast, helping to keep a running Philadelphia superstition alive.



Ecuador fans turned Philadelphia into a sea of yellow as supporters from across the region gathered to celebrate their country’s World Cup opener against Ivory Coast.

24 Hours before kickoff, Ecuador supporters packed the iconic Art Museum steps.

The backstory:

Sunday thousands who didn’t have tickets to the match made their way to Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park, where FIFA Fan Festival watch parties brought the excitement of the tournament outdoors.

Fans waved flags, sang songs and cheered every touch as Ecuador opened its World Cup journey in Philadelphia — the first of six World Cup matches scheduled for South Philadelphia during the tournament.

"Everybody’s going loco," said soccer fan Vinny Lamina. "Ecuadorians everywhere. We all love them. Ecuador, Ecuador, Ecuador!"

For many supporters, the moment was years in the making.

"This is the start of a dream," said Walter Cordero. "Since we were little kids, our country winning a World Cup. This is the start of it. We’re very hopeful this year. We’ll see what happens."

What they're saying:

Throughout the afternoon, fans stayed glued to giant video screens while others showed off their own soccer skills on nearby fields and open spaces around Lemon Hill.

"My mom’s actually working the FIFA Fan Fest down in Miami," Lamina said. "I came up here to see the boys. This is absolutely incredible. The vibes are immaculate."

The festivities extended beyond the soccer itself. Fans enjoyed food, games and plenty of Philadelphia traditions while rooting for their home country.

"I have some money on Ecuador," Cordero joked. "I believe in them. I put my money where my mouth is."

And when fans weren’t focused on the match, many were focused on another Philadelphia staple — cheesesteaks.

"Pat’s Philly cheesesteak," said Ivory Coast supporter Herman Kouadio. "How is it? It’s good. You can’t come to Philly without having an original cheesesteak."

Local perspective:

But despite all the excitement, Philadelphia’s infamous Rocky Statue curse may have struck again.

Before the match, Ecuador supporters draped an Ecuador jersey over the Rocky statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday. For years, visiting teams that placed jerseys on the statue have watched their fortunes turn south in South Philly against the Eagles. The Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders learned that lesson the hard way in NFC Championship games that eventually ended with the Philadelphia Eagles going to and winning Super Bowls.

The superstition appears to be alive and well.

Ecuador fell to Ivory Coast in its World Cup opener, adding another chapter to Philadelphia’s legendary Rocky statue curse jinx lives on.