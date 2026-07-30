Suspect captured on video shattering windows of 16 parked cars in Philadelphia

The Brief Police are searching for a man captured on video breaking the windows of 16 parked cars early Tuesday morning in Philadelphia. Video shows the suspect leaning out the window of a black Honda, smashing windows as the car slowly moves down the 4800 block of North 12th Street. Anyone with information on the incident should contact police.



Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man captured on surveillance video breaking the windows of over a dozen parked cars.

What we know:

Investigators say the vehicle vandalism happened early Tuesday morning on the 4800 block of North 12th Street.

Surveillance video shows a man leaning out the front passenger's side window of a black Honda, smashing the driver's side windows of 16 parked cars as the vehicle slowly moves down the street.

Video shows the suspect leaning out the window of a black Honda, smashing windows as the car slowly moves down the 4800 block of North 12th Street.

Police used city cameras to track the vehicle to the 5000 block of Camac Street.

What you can do:

Police have asked anyone who recognizes the suspect's vehicle to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.