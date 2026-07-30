BlackStar Film Festival returns to Philadelphia with 91 films for 15th anniversary

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The Brief The BlackStar Film Festival returns to Philadelphia from Aug. 6-9 for its 15th anniversary. This year’s program includes 91 films from more than 30 countries, along with panels, parties and community events. Screenings will be held at three Broad Street venues, with many films also available online.



The BlackStar Film Festival will celebrate 15 years of spotlighting Black, Brown and Indigenous filmmakers when its four-day program returns to Philadelphia in August.

When is the BlackStar Film Festival?

The 2026 BlackStar Film Festival will take place from Thursday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 9.

Events will be held in person in Philadelphia, while most films will also be available to stream online around the world unless otherwise noted.

BlackStar describes the annual festival as a celebration of the visual and storytelling traditions of the global majority, showcasing work by Black, Brown and Indigenous filmmakers.

What to expect

The 15th anniversary program features 91 films representing more than 30 countries.

The lineup includes 22 world premieres, 10 North American premieres, four U.S. premieres, 13 East Coast premieres and 34 Philadelphia premieres.

The screenings will be accompanied by filmmaker conversations, live performances, industry panels, wellness sessions, parties and other community gatherings. BlackStar said more than 20,000 festival tickets were sold in 2025.

Film highlights

Among this year’s selections is the North American premiere of Haile Gerima’s "Black Lions — Roman Wolves."

World premieres include "The Store," directed by Dr. Fahamu Pecou; "Old Man River," directed by Iyabo Kwayana; "Tenants of Lenapehocking in the Age of Magnets," directed by Louis Massiah; "The Keeper," directed by Tananarive Due and Steven Barnes; and "Treasure Island," directed by Miryam Charles.

The lineup also includes several films tied to Philadelphia. "Tenants of Lenapehocking in the Age of Magnets," for example, is a collection of stories centered on North Philadelphia’s Black community during the 20th century. Other titles include "Philly Rumba," "Scene Not Heard: Women in Philadelphia Hip Hop" and "The Philadelphia Sensei: Lovett Hines."

Opening day events

The Aug. 6 schedule begins at 10:30 a.m. with "Boca Vieja" at the Wilma Theater and "The Prophet" at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.

Other opening-day screenings include the "Lamentations" and "Chrononaut" shorts programs, "Let Them Be Seen," "What Will I Become?," "The Tropic Sun and His Eyes" and "West Side Familia."

The Daily Jawn Stage at the Kimmel Center will host conversations with filmmakers and other guests, including a morning show and industry panels.

The opening-night party begins at 9 p.m. at Frankie’s Summer Club and will feature music and dancing. The event is free, but an RSVP is requested and does not guarantee admission.

Parties and special events

Beyond the screenings, BlackStar has planned several evening gatherings across Philadelphia.

The schedule includes the opening-night party at Frankie’s Summer Club, a Friday concert and celebration at the Barnes Foundation, a Saturday industry mixer at Leo and a closing-night party at the Barnes Foundation.

Daily programming will also include wellness sessions, filmmaker question-and-answer events, art activities and conversations about the film industry and contemporary storytelling.

Where are screenings being held?

The festival’s primary in-person screening venues are the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, the Suzanne Roberts Theatre and the Wilma Theater, all located along Broad Street.

The schedule also includes programming at additional Philadelphia locations, including the Philadelphia Film Society, while parties and other special events will be held at venues around the city.

How much are passes?

An All Access Pass costs $375 and includes admission to in-person and virtual screenings and events.

A virtual pass costs $175. Five-ticket bundles cost $85 for in-person screenings and $35 for virtual screenings. BlackStar notes that ticket bundles are assigned to one purchaser’s account and are not intended for group use.

Individual screening tickets and RSVPs for panels, parties and special events are available through the festival schedule.

Accessibility and mask requirements

All festival venues offer wheelchair and stair-free access, and all in-person screenings will have open captions or subtitles.

ASL interpretation will be provided at public events, including panels and post-screening question-and-answer sessions. BlackStar will also offer accessible seating, a quiet space, parent rooms, gender-neutral restrooms and complimentary admission for personal care attendants when arranged in advance.

Select screenings will offer audio description for blind and low-vision audience members. ACCESS cardholders can request $2 screening tickets at least 24 hours in advance.

Masks are required at indoor festival events except when attendees are actively eating or drinking. BlackStar said venues outside the main festival campus may have different policies but asked attendees to continue masking.

The backstory:

BlackStar Projects was founded in Philadelphia in 2012 by Maori Karmael Holmes.

In addition to the annual festival, the organization produces film screenings, exhibitions, a filmmaker seminar, a film production lab and a journal focused on film, art and visual culture.

Festival Director Nehad Khader said the selected films are intended to "meet the moment we are in" while deepening audiences’ understanding of it.

BlackStar’s year-round programs are designed to support Black, Brown and Indigenous artists whose work may be overlooked, misunderstood or fall outside traditional genres.