Fans pumped ahead of Phillies home opener

It’s like Christmas morning for so many in Philadelphia—the Phillies home opener is just hours away.

Despite a forecast that could lead to some issues in the late afternoon or early evening, the excitement is palpable.

What they're saying:

Josh Harvey and his family are in town from Southern Maryland solely to catch the first Phillies game of the season at the bank. It’s a tradition he says he started with his son.

"Three years ago, my son and I decided to come to Opening Day and decided to make it a tradition, well 3 years later we’re here expanding our tradition, 3rd opening day in a row from all the way from Southern Maryland," he said.

While taking a stroll by the stadium on Sunday night, they say they plan to be back to the stadium on Monday, rain or shine, and back again if it gets postponed.

"Fingers crossed the weather is nice, if not we will do some sight-seeing, check out a Phillies win on Tuesday," he said.

Zachary Baker, attending Sunday night’s 76ers game, says he will be back to South Philadelphia on Monday morning in a different jersey, with a different mindset.

"I’m going here because it’s cheap, I’m going to the Phillies because I have expectations," he said. "Stotty’s going to have a bounce back year, Marsh’s going to prove people he’s an everyday center fielder, it’s going to be a great year."

He says he’s never worried about the weather.

Some fans are still riding that Eagles parade high.

"It’s exciting, it’s been an exciting year for Philly sports obviously, so bring it on!" said Emily Krug.

What's next:

As of Sunday night, standing room-only tickets started at $65, not including fees, and tickets for seats only went up from there.

With so many people already changing work schedules to get the full experience, they are hoping the weather just cooperates.