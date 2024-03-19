Flyers beat Maple Leafs 4-3; Philly captain Couturier is a healthy scratch for 1st time in career

article

Owen Tippett scored 19 seconds into the game and added an assist, and Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Travis Sanheim and Scott Laughton also scored for the Flyers, who played without captain Sean Couturier, who was a healthy scratch for the first time in his 13-year career. Samuel Ersson, who was pulled in two of his previous three starts, made 27 saves, including a stop of Bobby McCann on a short-handed breakaway in the second period.

The Flyers had lost three of four entering the game and allowed 19 goals in their three losses.

Facing a three-goal deficit at the start of the third period, Toronto tried to mount a comeback. William Nylander scored on a power play and Tyler Bertuzzi and John Tavares added goals.

But Ersson made several big saves in the final 10 minutes and Laughton's goal with seven minutes left restored a two-goal advantage and helped ice the win.

Ilya Samsonov had 24 saves for Toronto, which had its three-game point streak halted.

Flyers coach John Tortorella scratched Couturier, who was named team captain in mid-February and expressed his displeasure with what he called limited communication from his coach after the morning skate.

"I’ve been putting the work in for a while," Couturier said. "I’ve been struggling, but I’ve been working on my game and it’s frustrating the way I’ve been treated around here lately, but it is what it is.

"I control what I can control. … I’m going to move on. It doesn’t matter what I think. I’ve got to leave my ego aside. Hopefully I can get back into (the lineup) soon."

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Travel to Washington on Wednesday.

Flyers: At Carolina on Thursday.