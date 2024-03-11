Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
2
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Flyers coach John Tortorella suspended 2 games for refusing to leave bench

Published 
Philadelphia Flyers
Associated Press
article

TAMPA, FL - MARCH 9: Head coach John Tortorellaof the Philadelphia Flyers reacts to being ejected during the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on March 9, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/NHLI via Getty Images

Expand

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella was suspended for two games and fined $50,000 by the NHL on Sunday for unprofessional conduct directed at the officials by refusing to leave the bench area after a game misconduct.

Tortorella reluctantly left the bench Saturday night after receiving the game misconduct and a bench minor early in the Flyers' 7-0 loss at Tampa Bay.

On a night that the 2004 Stanley Cup-winning Lightning team that Tortorella coached was honored, he lasted just 10:49 into the game before receiving the penalties right after Philadelphia fell behind 4-0.

Tortorella expressed displeasure toward the officials, and then repeatedly told referees Wes McCauley and Brandon Schrader that he would not leave. He relented after a couple minutes and headed to the locker room. Tortorella was replaced by associate coach Brad Shaw.

Tortorella will miss homes games Tuesday night against San Jose and Thursday night against Toronto.