Flyers score 3 in second period, beat Penguins 5-2 for 3-0 series lead in Philadelphia

The Brief Flyers scored three goals in the second period and beat the Penguins 5-2 on Wednesday night. Philadelphia now leads the first-round playoff series 3-0, with Game 4 set for Saturday night. The Flyers won their first home playoff game in eight years and can clinch the series with one more win.



The Philadelphia Flyers scored three goals on four shots in the second period and defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Wednesday night. The win gives the Flyers a 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series and puts them one victory away from advancing.

Flyers take control with big second period

PHILADELPHIA , PA - APRIL 22: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler #24 celebrates scoring a goal during game three of the Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Pittsburg Penguins on April 22nd, 2026 at the Xfi Expand

What we know:

Trevor Zegras, Rasmus Ristolainen and Nick Seeler each scored in the second period, helping the Flyers take a commanding lead. The Flyers scored three goals on four shots during that stretch.

Dan Vladar stopped 28 shots for the Flyers, even after suffering an apparent hand or wrist injury in the third period. Vladar outplayed Stuart Skinner, who allowed three goals on four shots in the second period.

The Flyers’ win was their first home playoff victory since April 20, 2016, and their first home playoff game since April 22, 2018, according to the Associated Press.

The Penguins scored first with a power-play goal from Evgeni Malkin just 4:18 into the game. Malkin’s goal tied him with Mario Lemieux for the most postseason power-play goals in Penguins history at 29.

The Flyers and Penguins had a heated second period, with multiple players from both teams sent to the penalty box after a scuffle between Bryan Rust and Travis Konecny.

The Flyers can clinch their first playoff series win since the 2020 bubble season with one more victory.

The Flyers’ fans celebrated as the team moved closer to a sweep against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins.

Key moments and player highlights

The Flyers are on the verge of sweeping their rivals, the Penguins, in the first round of the playoffs. This would be their first playoff series win since 2020.

Noah Cates scored a power-play goal in the third period to give the Flyers a 4-2 lead, and Owen Tippett added an empty-net goal to seal the win. Erik Karlsson scored on the power play for the Penguins to cut the Flyers’ lead to 3-2, but the Flyers responded quickly.

The Penguins had the seventh-ranked power play during the regular season and scored their first power-play goal in eight attempts in the series on Wednesday night.

The Flyers’ second-period surge and strong goaltending from Vladar were key factors in the win.

Game 4 is scheduled for Saturday night in Philadelphia.

What’s next for both teams

The Flyers need just one more win to advance to the next round and complete a sweep of the Penguins. The Penguins will have to win four straight games to avoid elimination.

The Flyers’ win on Wednesday night was one of their biggest in the last 16 years, according to the Associated Press.

Both teams will regroup before Game 4, which will be played in Philadelphia.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if Dan Vladar’s hand or wrist injury will affect his status for Game 4.